“Power of color”: GNT elevates snack appeal with “eye-catching” hues and sustainability focus
10 Jun 2024 --- GNT Group, a supplier of sustainable ingredients for F&B, will showcase the importance of product appearance in determining flavor expectations and generating excitement through its range of plant-based Exberry colors at IFT 2024 (July 14-17 in Chicago, US).
An interactive “build-your-own rainbow snack bar” concept will allow visitors to choose from five different savory, salty and sweet bases to build their snack.
Six seasonings featuring “on-trend flavors,” such as African Spice Mix and Yuzu Aji Amarillo will be showcased, containing different Exberry colors made from non-GMO fruits, vegetables and plants.
The popularity of natural colors in F&B are in line with consumer lookouts for food ingredients that offer clean label options across various applications. Innova Market Insights data indicates that there was a 4% average annual growth for natural color use from 2019 to 2023. Europe (33%) was the leading region for natural color launches. While bakery was the leading category, meat substitutes showed the fastest growth.
Eating with the eyes
At the event, GNT’s “eye-catching shades,” including red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple options, will allow participants to see how color shapes product appeal and influences the tasting experience.
Jeannette O’Brien, GNT US’ VP, says: “The power of color in food and drink is immense, affecting not only the perception of taste but also our emotional and psychological connections to the product.”
“We look forward to giving attendees the opportunity to experience the transformative power of color in a fun, immersive and thought-provoking way.”
Color and sustainability
GNT points out that the growing focus on sustainability is impacting the use of color in F&B. The company will reveal its findings from the Regeneration Rising report, which examines this trend, at IFT 2024.
“Visitors will have the opportunity to explore this newly published trend guide, which highlights three new future-forward color directions and shows how they can be used to build connections with eco-conscious consumers,” underscores GNT.
According to Alice Lee, technical marketing manager at GNT US, while color “enhances visual appeal” in food and drink, it can also offer more.
“Storytelling through color allows brands to instantly connect with their target consumers on a subconscious level. We’re excited to share how Exberry can help brands tap into consumer desires for optimal health, sustainability and culinary creativity.”
A new era of conscious consumption is also creating a shift toward more sustainable ingredients and eye-catching color palettes influenced by the natural world, notes GNT.
GNT creates its range of Exberry color concentrates from edible fruits, vegetables and plants using physical processing methods such as chopping and boiling. They are based on the concept of “coloring food with food” and advocate clean and clear label declarations without E numbers.
By Insha Naureen