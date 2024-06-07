FSSAI orders food companies to remove “100% fruit juice” claims from reconstituted products
07 Jun 2024 --- The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to promptly remove claims of “100% fruit juices” from the labels and advertisements of reconstituted fruit juices in a significant move.
Additionally, the FSSAI has instructed all F&B businesses to exhaust existing pre-printed packaging materials before September 1, 2024.
The regulatory body, which falls under the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has noted in a statement that such advertising claims are “misleading” since they do not accurately describe the ingredients for consumers.
Call for transparent labeling
FSSAI highlights that the national standards in place for food safety, which prohibit false advertisements about food products, make no provision for making such a claim. “Several FBOs have been inaccurately marketing various types of reconstituted fruit juices by claiming them to be 100% fruit juices.”
“Such claims are misleading, particularly under conditions where the major ingredient of the fruit juice is water and the primary ingredient, for which the claim is made, is present only in limited concentrations or when the fruit juice is reconstituted using water and fruit concentrates or pulp.”
Calling for more transparent labeling practices, FSSAI also cracks down on excessive nutritive sweetening agents, often used in packaged juices.
“Products covered by this standard must be labeled in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2020. Specifically, in the ingredient list, the word ‘reconstituted’ must be mentioned against the name of the juice that is reconstituted from the concentrate. Additionally, if added nutritive sweeteners exceed 15 g per 1 kg, the product must be labeled as “sweetened juice.”
The directive is immediately effective, but the September deadline gives FBOs time to reorient their packaging and advertisements and ultimately comply with the law.
The government body notes that this directive aims to “protect and promote public health through the regulation and supervision of food safety standards across the country.” Therefore, compliance from FBOs is crucial.
By Anvisha Manral