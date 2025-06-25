Plant-based innovation propelled by demands to push clean label credentials to new heights
The evolution of the plant-based space is currently centered on developing animal-free products that match the eating experience of animal-based foods but with simpler, more transparent labels and a lower environmental footprint. According to experts, it is no longer considered a niche lifestyle. Plant-based eating is becoming more mainstream, and specialized nutrition and protein-based products are coming to the fore.
We speak with some of the leading players in developing plant-based offerings to find out what is driving innovation, the growth opportunities, and how plant-based products are likely to evolve further.
Following the initial wave of plant-based analog products hitting global markets everywhere in the last few years, the industry is now focusing on cleaning up the label of animal-free (dairy-free) solutions.
“Plant-based has evolved from a niche category into a thoughtful lifestyle choice rooted in personal wellness and planetary responsibility. People aren’t just seeking alternatives anymore; they’re expecting better solutions that feed both their bodies and values,” Benjamin Voiry, head of marketing, Plant Proteins, Roquette, tells Food Ingredients First.
“This shift has directly shaped our innovation roadmap. Take our new Nutralys T Wheat 600L, for example. It was developed in response to rising demand for fibrous, chicken-style alternatives that feel familiar but perform better nutritionally and sustainably. Alongside it, Nutralys T Pea 700XC responds to the need for hearty, functional proteins that can hold their own in demanding applications like ready meals or sauces, bridging indulgence with intent.”
“Consumers today are no longer satisfied with plant-based ‘lookalikes,’ but want food that’s both credible and craveable.”
Aysegul Ozcan, M&DA commercial marketing director at Cargill, notes that plant-based evolution is no longer a niche lifestyle.
Health, ethics and environment
According to Cargill’s TrendTracker 2024 research, plant-based might be plateauing in some regions like Europe, but it’s still a key pillar in the broader alt-protein movement, alongside cultivated, hybrid, and fermented formats, Ozcan tells us.
“What’s really driving this are deeper consumer values: they want products that support their personal health, fit within their ethical frameworks, and have a lighter environmental footprint.
“This demand is pushing us to move beyond traditional meat analogs.”
Cargill is actively exploring whole food formats and more culturally inspired plant-forward applications — from Thai-style patties to Mediterranean mycobites, from high-protein vegan tuna spread using Abunda mycoprotein to plant-based drinks, or from plant-based alternatives to cheeses and vegan cocoa treats.
“These concepts align with a broader desire for diversity in taste, texture, and nutritional functionality,” Ozcan continues.
Enhancing quality
dsm-firmenich also says consumer motivation is evolving beyond novelty or lifestyle experimentation.
“Taste and texture remain non-negotiables. Consumers want food that delivers on indulgence without compromising on ethics or health. At dsm-firmenich, this consumer mindset directly informs our innovation pipeline. We focus on creating multifunctional ingredients that reduce formulation complexity while enhancing product quality,” Emmy Nitert van Schijndel, associate director of business development — meat, fish & cheese alternatives EMEA, tells us.
“A strong example of this is Vertis PB Pea protein. It is a binding solution that offers excellent water-binding capabilities and protein content in a single ingredient that supports cleaner labels. It’s precisely the kind of forward-thinking solution that helps brands scale up plant-based production without scaling up their ingredient lists.”
“Regional preferences also shape our strategies. In the US, the market tends to gravitate toward veggie-based meat alternatives when looking for clean label options, while European markets are more likely to choose products that more closely mimic meat with a recognizable ingredient list. These dynamics influence how we design our innovations, ensuring relevance and appeal across markets.”
Van Schijndel points out that one of the most misunderstood aspects of clean label development is the belief that it’s simply about substitution. But, every ingredient serves a purpose. Remove one, and you risk a domino effect on taste, texture, and nutrition.
“We help brands address that complexity with a systems-level approach. For example, Vertis PB Pea is one ingredient that provides the same functional properties as multiple additives such as hydrocolloids, methylcellulose, and modified starches, helping manufacturers shorten and clarify ingredient lists while improving water retention and texture naturally.”
“We also understand that clean label expectations are increasingly nuanced. Consumers are not just scanning for ‘free from’ claims — they’re looking for nutritional value and functional purpose. Our ingredient solutions aim to add back the ‘good’ rather than just remove the ‘bad,’” she says.
Propelling mycoprotein
Dr. Pia Meinlschmidt, team lead product management at Planteneers, says that in addition to cost-optimized concepts, clean label solutions are one of the growth drivers in the plant-based market. Another significant trend moving in this direction is natural protein sources that are only minimally processed.
“This includes mycoprotein, for example. We recently presented the enormous potential and diverse possibilities of mycoprotein at the IFFA in Frankfurt, using the example of chicken breast and salmon alternatives. We received a very positive response from trade fair visitors.”
“The main challenge is to develop clean or cleaner label solutions without negatively affecting taste and texture. This is a major hurdle, as the declaration-required ingredients have important functional properties. These need to be replaced as best as possible with the help of declaration-friendly ingredients.”
“For example, we have developed various clean label concepts that are not only free from E-numbers and additives such as preservatives and flavor enhancers but also free from methylcellulose.”
Rise in expectations
There is a debate about whether the plant-based sector has plateaued lately, but many companies see continued momentum.
Voiry says Roquette doesn’t see a decline in interest but a rise in expectations, as consumers are now asking smarter questions: not just “Is it plant-based?” but “Is it worth it?”
“That’s pushing the category toward better nutrition, simpler labels, and more authentic eating experiences. We’re addressing this by designing ingredients that work harder, both on the plate and in the production process. Clean label and relevance go hand-in-hand when your ingredients are doing more with less.”
Roquette’s Nutralys T Wheat 600L, for instance, delivers the fibrous and juicy texture consumers expect from chicken alternatives without compromising on the protein content often required to achieve that texture.
“We keep plant-based offerings competitive by combining sensory performance, operational efficiency, and label transparency in a single solution.”
For Planteneers, keeping it relevant and raising the bar is key, as is continuous innovation and cross-disciplinary collaboration.
“We actively scout for new plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients, evaluate their functional properties, and assess their scalability. In addition, we explore new processing methods.”
“For example, high-moisture extrusion or fiber alignment technologies that bring products closer to the sensory experience of meat. Through partnerships with equipment manufacturers, we support customers in adopting next-generation processing strategies.”
“Our modular systems allow us to combine textured proteins with declaration-friendly matrix components to achieve both structure and clean labels,” adds Dr. Meinlschmidt.
Growth opportunities in vegan offerings
As the consumer base seeking healthy, sustainable vegetarian and vegan offerings grows, plant-based food innovators will continue to rise to the challenges of cleaning up the label and innovate new and exciting products to meet consumer demand.
“Health and wellness remain among the top global megatrends, now extending beyond clean labeling to include functional benefits and nutrient density. Today’s consumers are looking for plant-based products that don’t just mimic meat but also offer added nutritional value. We are responding with product solutions that combine high protein content, reduced calories and saturated fats, and enhanced fiber,” adds Dr. Meinlschmidt.
Cargill also sees strong potential in hybrid formats, which combine plant-based and animal-based elements.
“Hybrid consumer products fuse animal with plant-based ingredients, often for sustainability and cost efficiency reasons. Meeting this need, we’ve developed a hybrid Greek-style yogurt and an indulgent hybrid alternative to a spoonable creamy dairy dessert that brings together the best of both worlds: indulgence and improved nutrition,” says Ozcan.
“Another major opportunity is in personalization. With consumers increasingly using digital tools to manage their health, we expect personalized nutrition to shape the next generation of plant-based products.”
Next-gen plant-based food
dsm-firmenich says it sees significant potential in the next generation of plant-based foods and is looking at hybrid products, localized formulations, and clean label cheeses and fish alternatives.
“The demand for allergy-friendly, label-friendly, and nutrient-dense products continues to outpace supply, and that’s a clear call to action for meaningful innovation,” asserts Van Schijndel.
“This year, we’re rolling out a new Vertis PB Pea ingredient. This marks a critical step in empowering more manufacturers to achieve technical excellence with fewer ingredients.”
For Roquette, today’s plant-based innovation is defined less by variety and more by value, whether that is measurable benefits, purposeful ingredients, or functional performance.
“In essence, consumers want fewer promises and more proof. That’s where the opportunity lies,” adds Voiry.