Phytokana Ingredients unlocks crop science to formulate 70% fava bean protein concentrate
14 Jun 2024 --- Canadian plant-based ingredient innovator Phytokana Ingredients has unveiled a 70% pure fava bean concentrate by combining crop science and automation that retains the crops’ native functionality with “superior sensory attributes.”
The white or off-white colored ingredient addresses key anti-nutritional requirements for the widespread use of fava ingredients in alternative meat, non-dairy food and beverage applications.
The F70 LVC Fava Protein Concentrate is a “high purity concentrate” that has reduced bitterness and astringency compared to other fava ingredients, according to the company’s independent taste testings.
The team evaluated various fava bean varieties and piloted niche processing and automation technologies with a common objective of retaining native functionality, says Dr. Laure Laval, chief innovation officer at Phytokana.
It also focused on “addressing pervasive customer demands for more consistent product quality and addressing key anti-nutritional thresholds for widespread inclusion of fava in plant-based foods.”
“The fully automated processing facility will leverage data for machine learning to deliver much-desired consistency in product quality, from batch-to-batch,” highlights Phytokana Ingredients.
Enhancing alt-meat
The fava bean concentrate will be produced at Phytokana’s to-be-built “dry fractionation facility” in Strathmore, Alberta, Canada.
The site will source the fava crop from regional farmers and employ processing technologies free from heat, water and chemicals to maintain the crop’s native functionality, taste and color profile for alternative protein applications.
Phytokana has previously collaborated with customers to achieve “high and stable solubility” across pH levels along with high emulsification and gelling properties for use in alternative meat applications and non-dairy formulations
Sensory properties like white color and reduced astringency eliminate the need for masking agents in food formulations, simplifying ingredients and lowering costs for food manufacturers, notes the company.
Targeting emission reduction
Phytokan’s dry fractionation facility will be designed to cut processing emissions and yield “zero waste.”
“The growing region around the Town of Strathmore is an optimal and proximate catchment for sourcing crops, allowing us to minimize transportation emissions and work in close collaboration with farmers on implementing best practices for greenhouse gas emissions management for this high nitrogen-fixing crop,” underscores Phytokana.
The company expects low life cycle emissions from the product and the proposed processing facility will be designed to limit Scope 1 emissions to align with its customers’ emissions objectives.
“With a commitment to research and innovation, using internationally recognized methodology and testing methods, our team is delivering novel solutions to the food industry and making great sustainability strides toward zero waste and reducing the greenhouse gas footprint for food, all while addressing the paramount need of reducing supply costs in the industry,” says Chris Theal, president and CEO at Phytokana.
Protein functionality
Phytokana will showcase its innovative products at IFT First Annual Event & Expo in Chicago, US from July 14–17th, where attendees will be able to try the fava ingredients.
These include the F70 LVC Fava Protein Concentrate, a high protein content F32 LVC Fava Flour and F18 LVC Fava Starch-Rich Flour, both “highly functional” in baking and baked goods applications.
They can also be used in egg replacement applications or to boost the protein content of different products, such as pasta and cereal bars.
Last month, Phytokana engaged two investment banks to raise approximately C$38 million (US$ 27.6 million) in a Series C financing co-led by Roth Capital Partners and ATB Capital Markets. Upon successfully closing the offering, Phytokana management will seek approval of a final investment decision from its board of directors to start construction of the processing facility.
