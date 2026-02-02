- Industry news
Financial firms unveil automatic payouts for weather-hit farmers in Europe
Key takeaways
- A consortium of banking and insurance firms has launched a parametric service to reimburse farmers when extreme weather prevents equipment use.
- The scheme uses satellite data to monitor weather thresholds and automatically triggers payments equivalent to one monthly finance installment.
- Backed by CNH Capital, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, Shepherd Compello, and Swiss Re, the service launches in Spain with European rollout planned for 2026.
A consortium of banking and insurance firms has launched a parametric service designed to automatically reimburse farmers when extreme weather prevents them from using their equipment, with a phased rollout beginning in Spain this month.
The service monitors pre-agreed weather thresholds through independent satellite data. When excess rainfall or drought conditions are detected, farmers automatically receive a payment equivalent to one monthly finance installment without needing to file a claim or submit documentation.
The scheme is backed by CNH Capital, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, specialist risk broker Shepherd Compello, and reinsurer Swiss Re. It builds on a 25-year joint venture between CNH Capital and BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions.
“This partnership is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the sustainability and operational resilience of our customers in Europe,” says Elias Mendes, head of CNH Capital in EMEA. “Agriculture is increasingly impacted by climate volatility, and this service provides a simple, immediate financial safety net.”
Stefania Mancuso, business developer officer at Shepherd Compello, says the parametric model represents “the future of climate risk management” because it relies on independent, verifiable data rather than traditional claims assessments. “This system provides certainty and automatic liquidity when weather conditions prevent farmers from using their equipment, ensuring they can focus on recovery rather than bureaucracy.”
Florence Roussel Pollet, CEO for the joint venture at BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, says the service demonstrates how financial products can evolve to address climate risks facing the agricultural sector. The partners plan broader European availability throughout 2026.