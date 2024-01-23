Ofi unveils food and beverage solutions platform poised to target evolving consumer tastes
23 Jan 2024 --- Olam Food Ingredients (ofi) has launched a new commercial platform, ofi F&B Solutions, which will be integrated within its Ingredients & Solutions reporting segment.
The new platform consolidates ofi’s existing category solutions capabilities and innovation infrastructure, enhancing its ability to cater to a diverse array of customer needs.
“With ever evolving consumer preferences, our global and regional customers across fast-moving consumer goods, retail and quick-service restaurant channels are looking for trusted, reliable partners in identifying and capitalizing upon new opportunities,” says ofi Group CEO A Shekhar.
“We have therefore combined our application and category capabilities into a platform to address customer requirements with greater focus. In turn the F&B Solutions teams will draw on the strengths of our product platforms to provide comprehensive product solutions that delight consumers.”
Elevating collaboration
Customers looking to co-create new consumer concepts or new application solutions, particularly with a combination of ofi ingredients, will be supported by the new platform with its Customer Solutions Centers in Europe, North America and Asia, along with ofi’s international teams.
Customers working in single-ingredients, spanning sourcing to manufacturing, will continue to be supported by ofi’s five leading product platforms in cocoa, coffee, dairy, nuts and spices. These platforms bring forth global origination and sourcing capabilities, a competitive sustainability proposition, and extensive expertise in plant science and product innovation.
This service will be further strengthened through collaboration with the F&B Solutions platform to offer category insight and application development capacity so single-ingredient customers can benefit from more value-added ingredients and services.
“From beverages to confectionery, culinary to snacking, we are taking our application and R&D capabilities to the next level so that we can provide an end-to-end integrated customer experience,” says chief commercial officer of ofi, Sandeep Jain.
Built upon a comprehension of consumers, categories, and applications, Jain suggests this approach will unlock opportunities for on-trend and innovative product ideation.
Strategic initiatives
According to Jain, the concepts can be commercialized either through the ofi network or the co-manufacturing ecosystem, facilitating a heightened speed to market and fortifying relationships with customers.
The 2030 strategy from ofi is aimed at mitigating its emissions. The company plans to advance its environmental initiatives and sustainability endeavors in part by leveraging its research and development partnerships with universities.
This marks the latest advancement in ofi’s sustainable journey to enhance its category solutions capabilities. Last year, the company opened a new Customer Solutions Center (CSC) in Amsterdam, and later this year there are plans for the opening of an expanded CSC in Chicago, US. This expansion will involve collaboration with ofi’s existing CSCs in Bangalore and Singapore and its innovation centers globally.
Edited by Sichong Wang