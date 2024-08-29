“No more floor picnics”: Pizza Hut’s transforming pizza box turns into a miniature table
29 Aug 2024 --- Pizza Hut has introduced the Moving Box Table, a specialty pizza box that turns into a miniature table. The container is intended to be an easy dining setup “amid the chaos of moving.”
Moving Box Tables are rolled out during a peak time of the year for moving in popular US cities seeing the most moves.
“With 85% of people agreeing that pizza is the best food to order during a move, gone are the days of floor picnics. Movers can now enjoy a delicious Pizza Hut pizza without the burden of having to eat on the floor after a long day of hauling boxes with no time to set up furniture,” says the fast food chain.
The restaurant took inspiration for its campaign from data suggesting that nearly nine in 10 (87%) Americans have ordered pizza during a move and 79% of movers admitted to eating their moving-day pizza on the floor.
“Many can relate to the chaos that comes with moving, and the last thing you want to worry about is unpacking to enjoy a hard-earned meal at the end of a long day,” comments Pizza Hut’s chief marketing officer, Melissa Friebe.
“We love that pizza is a universal moving-day tradition for many, but we hate that it ends up eaten on the floor. This Moving Box Table will help us show up for Pizza Hut customers by providing not just a delicious pizza after a stressful moving day but somewhere easy and comfortable to enjoy it, too.”
Multi-purpose transforming packaging
The Moving Box Table features the classic red-checkered pattern on a corrugated structure that folds into a sturdy base. This base supports the pizza box tabletop, creating a mini table in a few steps. The table is ready to use once the structure is unfolded and assembled.
The Moving Box Table is complimentary with orders of a large menu-priced pizza and offered exclusively at select Pizza Hut restaurants in three of the “most popular US cities to move to,” as the brand highlights: Dallas, Charlotte and Orlando.
The limited edition launch is introduced at a time when brands are increasingly attentive to consumer demands for added convenience and tailoring packaging solutions that offer value beyond a product’s primary use.
This month, DS Smith developed its own transforming packaging solution for Funzy, a manufacturer of high-quality modular play sofas for children. The corrugated cardboard offers protection for the customer’s products during transportation and storage and can be converted into a shelf and toys for children afterward.
By Benjamin Ferrer