Nestlé launches global food bank alliance to tackle food waste and insecurity
Nestlé has launched the Nestlé Food Bank Alliance, a global initiative aimed at addressing food insecurity and reducing food waste. The alliance will focus on strengthening food access by supporting local food banking efforts on the ground, collaborating on food waste reduction initiatives, and enhancing employee giving opportunities.
According to the FAO, 1.3 billion metric tons of food are wasted globally every year, accounting for about one-third of all food produced.
“Food banks play a key role in tackling food waste while enhancing food security,” Nina Kruchten, head of Community Giving at Nestlé, tells Food Ingredients First.
She believes food insecurity and food waste are two of the industry’s most urgent and interconnected challenges.
“It’s a paradox that while over two billion people struggle to access adequate nutrition, we continue to witness food wastage at scale. With this global alliance, we’re strengthening the vital link between surplus and need.”
“Together with our partners, we’re turning excess into access — so that nutritious food reaches those who need it most.”
The alliance aims to improve the quality, consistency, and reach of food assistance where needed most, through collaboration between Nestlé and food banks in over 80 countries.
“Across our food assistance programs, we always have measures in place to ensure quality and consistency of food,” says Kruchten.
Fostering global partnerships
The launch builds on the FMCG giant’s long-standing partnerships with The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN), Feeding America, and the European Food Banks Federation (FEBA).
In the US, Nestlé has partnered with Feeding America for nearly 40 years to help increase access to food with product donations, employee volunteering, and corporate grants.
In the UK, Nestlé collaborated with Arla Foods in 2024 as part of the Coronation Food Project, donating the equivalent of 1.25 million breakfasts to food charity FareShare, a member of both FEBA and GFN.
In 2024, the company donated CHF 152 million (US$186 million) to charity, including CHF 110 million (US$134.5 million) in product donations, supporting food banks and disaster relief globally.
Looking ahead, the Nestlé Food Bank Alliance aims to “scale up the existing efforts toward reducing food waste and increasing food access,” Kruchten concludes.