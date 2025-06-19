IFT First 2025: Balchem poised to highlight functional food and beverage innovation
Balchem, a global manufacturer of specialty ingredients for human nutrition and health, will showcase a range of cutting-edge beverage technologies at the forthcoming IFT First in Chicago, Illinois (July 13-16).
Balchem will introduce visitors to F&B solutions that streamline product development and captivate consumers.
The company’s latest prototypes, including INjoy-powered beverage systems, will be on display. There are two on-trend beverage concepts, including a refreshing raspberry hibiscus flavored enhanced water.
INjoy-powered beverage systems integrate sweeteners, stabilizers, mouthfeel modifiers, and more, allowing for highly customizable, functional, and on-trend product development and manufacturing.
Simplifying the formulation and manufacturing process
The system can work across a variety of applications, such as on-demand energy drinks to sports beverages and fruit juices.
MeatShure-enabled snack sticks and a high-protein chocolate oat soft serve concept will also be highlighted. Balchem’s MeatShure direct acidification technology has been developed to increase production capacity by eliminating lengthy fermentation times and removing the need for added sugar.
Blachem also notes how GLP-1 drugs are redefining consumer behavior and purchasing patterns. GLP-1 companion products containing nutrients such as protein, healthy fats, and fibers are reshaping the landscape of healthier reformulation.
Functional yet indulgent innovation
Balchem’s chocolate, plant-based, protein soft serve concept features the VitalBlend oat creamer base and a GLP-1 supporting beverage.
“Despite wanting to lose weight, people don’t want to lose the joy of eating. Our chocolate oat soft serve is a creamy, plant-based frozen dessert that combines deep cocoa richness with the natural sweetness of oats. Our oat creamer base adds a very mild undertone of oats, which you might miss if you aren’t looking for it,” comments Kavya Dileep, prototype developer & food scientist at Balchem.
“This is just one example of how our VitalBlend base offers a multifunctional, premium creamer option with enhanced cold-water solubility and clean flavor. It’s an excellent choice for frozen treats, too.”
The Balchem team will also hold two Taste of Science presentations: “Encapsulation Technology for Zero-Sugar Meat Snacks and Scaled-Up Production” and “Formulating for Today’s Consumer — High Protein, Healthy Fats and High Fiber.”
“We’re living in an era where food manufacturers need to balance all macronutrients in their applications to meet the demands of the health-conscious consumer. This new generation seeks not only health benefits but also a unique sensory experience and convenience in the products they purchase,” comments Frédéric Boned, senior VP & general manager of human nutrition & health at Balchem.
“Our Human Nutrition and Health portfolio, including enabling technology, food, and beverage ingredients, minerals, and nutrients, is perfectly positioned to help deliver nutritional support to consumers embarking on a weight loss journey while also catering to the ever-evolving demands for functional beverages, healthy snacks, and dietary supplements.”