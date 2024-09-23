Natural preservation: Syensqo taps rosemary for enhanced meat and bakery shelf life
23 Sep 2024 --- Natural ingredient supplier Syensqo has unveiled a non-GMO, natural substitute to artificial preservatives by tapping rosemary. The ingredient — Riza — is a “100% plant-based range of antioxidants and flavors,” that can help F&B manufacturers stabilize flavor and color properties and maintain the quality and shelf life in meat, bakery, instant meals, oil and fat-based food products.
The natural preservative can also be used in pet foods, feed ingredients for swine, poultry, fish and beverages.
The launch — months after Syensqo acquired Moroccan rosemary extraction company Azerys — marks the addition of wild rosemary-based flavors and antioxidants to the company’s portfolio and its entry into the expanding natural preservatives market.
Rosemary extract accounts for “more than a third” of total natural preservatives used in food, notes the company. Its use has significantly risen in recent years owing to the growing demand for natural ingredients, driving food manufacturers to reformulate their recipes.
“Rosemary extract is the number one natural antioxidant to inhibit oxidation, protecting food from degradation, off-flavors, off-odors, discoloration and diminished nutritional value,” Jo Grosemans, head of business development for Syensqo Renewable Materials and Biotechnology Platform, tells Food Ingredients First.
“In recent years, there has been a notable rise of food product launches containing rosemary extracts in various food categories, driven by today’s consumers’ needs: more clean labels, more natural ingredients, including natural food preservation solutions and more sustainability commitments.”
The use of botanical ingredients like rosemary in F&B is gaining ground, with their use in global launches increasing by 3% yearly from April 2022 to March 2024. Claims such as “no additives/preservatives” accounted for 15% of the positionings, as indicated by Innova Market Insights.
Benefits from the wild
Syensqo’s Riza natural preservatives range is based on ethically-sourced wild rosemary harvested in Morocco’s Atlas mountains and is free from pesticides or heavy metals, while also ensuring a reliable supply, Grosemans tells us.
“The Riza range of flavors and antioxidants is produced through a natural extraction process, where carnosic acid is extracted from rosemary and subsequently purified to achieve the optimal active content and sensory effectiveness for its intended use,” he explains.
The high carnosic acid content provides “enhanced antioxidant performance, as rosemary is one of the plants with the most carnosic acid content.” The product also provides benefits like high thermal resistance in carnosic acid and rosemary cultivation “requiring no water intake.”
Solutions covering pure rosemary and mixed blends are available as a powder or liquid and contain different carnosic acid contents.
As an antioxidant, the company says rosemary helps to preserve omega-3 fatty acids, such as DHA, for longer.
Eyeing versatile applications
Syensqo’s Riza range can be used in various applications including meat, bakery, as well as pet foods or feed ingredients for poultry and swine.
“Riza is offered in different grades, some of which are odorless and tasteless, making them perfect for sensitive applications such as pet food or feed where these attributes are essential,” says Grosemans.
The company will showcase the Riza portfolio at Fi Europe 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, in November and host a conference to “highlight the antioxidant power of rosemary in oil applications.”
Rise in consumer vigilance
Grosemans believes today’s consumers increasingly seek clean label products and prioritize foods made with natural ingredients.
“They are becoming more vigilant about what they consume, frequently checking ingredient labels. Additionally, they are more conscious of food waste issues and the sources of ingredients. Convenience and affordability also remain critical factors, especially in light of the current economic challenges.”
The company’s Renewable Materials & Biotechnology platform targets a “faster transition toward more natural ingredients,” he shares.
“We adapt our portfolio to evolving market trends and consumer preferences for more natural ingredients while demonstrating that profitability and sustainability can successfully co-exist in today’s competitive market landscape.”
Looking ahead
According to Grosemans, the 130 year old flavor company wants to grow to “fully leverage the assets in place.”
Syensqo currently provides F&B ingredients, flavors, fragrances and food packaging solutions that align with consumer preferences for natural products, such as natural vanillin from the biofermentation of ferulic acid, a natural compound found in rice bran oil.
“Many options can be considered as next steps to further expand the portfolio beyond the current products. Morocco is a country with a great natural richness and many botanical plants, creating many options,” he concludes.
By Insha Naureen