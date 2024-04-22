Webinar preview: Clean label positioning boosts food retail space, says Ingredion
22 Apr 2024 --- Food and drink manufacturers are increasingly formulating to maximize the value of products. It’s not enough to have something that tastes great — consumers want taste and they want to be happy about what they eat. The latter is driven by a desire for healthfulness, according to global food solutions provider Ingredion.
Speaking to Food Ingredients First ahead of its webinar entitled “Food retail in detail: How is innovation and clean label boosting business” scheduled for tomorrow (April 23, 2024,) Daniel Haley, global platform leader — clean and simple ingredients at Ingredion, says that recently, consumer concern around ultra-processed foods is further bolstering demand for transparency.
“Information such as ingredients and sourcing helps consumers make informed decisions, ensuring they can feel positive about the purchasing decisions they make. A key way to tap into consumer demand for transparency is by delivering ‘natural’ ingredients — ‘natural’ is the most broadly appreciated ingredient offering by customers,” he explains.
“There’s also an increase in ‘natural’ claims made on-pack, as consumers avoid additives/artificial ingredients. The goal for food manufacturers is, therefore, to demonstrate maximum value in ingredients and showcase nutritional information and messaging on-pack.”
Clean label appeal
Haley believes that the demand for clean label continues to grow, as seen by the growth of new product launches containing one or more clean label claims.
“Europe is also outpacing the global average for new product launches with carbon neutral claims. In fact, 87% of European manufacturers are using clean label ingredients. Alongside this, we’re seeing the widening of what it means to be clean label, with claims like ‘made with sustainable ingredients’ making their way onto more new product launches. Lastly — as manufacturers continue to innovate with an eye toward delivering value — multi-benefit ingredients will only grow in demand,” he underscores.
Commenting on how Ingredion is positioned to offer clean ingredients for food formulations that are used in retail sectors, Haley says the company “was the first to identify the clean label trend.”
“Our proprietary research showed that consumers’ scrutiny of products was extending beyond the label and ingredients to packaging and sourcing, expanding the definition of clean label to include issues such as packaging, food waste and sourcing. In response to this trend, we were the first to manufacture functional native starches that supported clean label. These ingredients enabled manufacturers to remove less-desirable ingredients and include appealing on-pack claims like ‘natural.’”
Innovation pipeline
In the space of ingredients specifically, Ingredion is set to expand its range of Fibertex clean label citrus fibers, which can be used across multiple applications.
“These new ingredients are naturally sourced and feature minimally processed ingredients that offer texture and viscosity to provide consumers with new eating experiences, preferred on-pack claims and nutritional benefits,” notes Haley.
“With 85% of consumers accepting and liking citrus fibers on their label, these citrus fibers are set to be an extremely attractive clean label ingredient.
Ingredion is also set to launch its first functional native, clean label gelling starch for use in dairy and savory applications.
This ingredient is a minimally processed, label-friendly ingredient that meets the demands of health-conscious consumers, Haley tells us. “The starch will help food brands formulate popular products — such as yogurts, puddings, processed cheese and vegan cheese — that satisfy both the increasing demand for clean labels and the growing dietary requirements of consumers, and all with an ideal texture.”
Other benefits of this gelling starch include cost stabilization and improved cost-in-use thanks to the ingredient’s reliable supply, he adds.
Application work conducted by Ingredion’s Global Application team demonstrated a 2.6% reduction in yogurt formulation cost and an additional US$6.1 million in projected revenue per 100,000 metric tons of finished product, according to Ingredion’s proprietary product simulator.
As consumers continue to demand new products with naturally sourced, authentic ingredients, better nutrition and appealing packaging claims, these upcoming launches recognize the need for cost-effective, highly accepted ingredient options that can do more in terms of functionality and consumer preference.
Consumer perceptions
The rise of retail brands, accompanied by a shift in consumer buying behavior, has created an opportunity for products with a perceived high value for money and a compelling brand promise.
“These factors are leveraging claims that influence consumer choices,” Haley remarks.
Ingredion’s forthcoming webinar will provide insights into the reasons for the retail brand’s growth, common challenges for retailers, manufacturers and business-to-business suppliers and their priorities for the next 18 months.
Viewers will understand why clean label products are key to meeting consumer demand and, in turn, delivering higher revenue and margins for brands.
You can register for the webinar here.
By Elizabeth Green