Locally made food: Symrise and Shan Foods target powder blending manufacturing with Pakistan partnership
23 Sep 2024 --- Symrise and Shan Foods have inaugurated a state-of-the-art international standard production facility for their strategic partnership in Pakistan. The collaboration will deliver new taste solutions for leading local and global consumer-preferred food brands.
The alliance follows several decades of Symrise’s operation in Pakistan, and the local footprint expansion bolsters the company’s continued commitment to the country. Since 2005, Symrise has seen double-digit growth year-on-year with its partners across the Middle East and Pakistan region.
By joining forces, both partners want to advance the provision of taste, nutrition & health food technology platforms in Pakistan to stay ahead of the market growth curve expected in the next few years.
Shan Foods is the market leader in Pakistan and UAE for recipe mixes.
Partnership goals
The partnership will target supporting key customers with speed to market, a local manufacturing footprint, and the ability to leverage the science and nature expertise of Symrise with Shan Foods’ “chefmanship.”
It will deliver co-developed consumer-led concepts targeting high-growth categories such as culinary and snacks and build sustainable employment opportunities.
According to Symrise, the companies will focus on launching and commercializing “transformational food products.” These include general seasonings, bouillons, processed meat, snacks and instant noodles.
Pakistan’s urbanization
Growth in Pakistan’s food industry is gathering pace. The country is rapidly urbanizing and supports a dynamic young consumer base with changing key consumer behavioral trends.
Part of this involves convenience and authentic taste, which are key consumer drivers. As convenience products evolve, so does the demand for better-for-you products, ingredients with functional benefits and provenance claims, where local sourcing takes precedence, notes Symrise.
Lilian Regnier, president of Food & Beverage Europe, Africa & Middle East at Symrise, says: “To ensure speed to market and proximity to our customers, Symrise has committed itself to strategic partnerships. Building on the strength of Symrise and Shan Foods will benefit our customers in timely and cost-efficiently delivering their winning brands to consumers.”
“Our collaboration will help us further consolidate our strong foothold across Middle East & Africa. We recognize Shan Foods as a thought partner and leader in the Pakistan food industry and look forward to a bright future together.”
The powder blending manufacturing facility underscores the partnership’s commitment to promoting locally made food solutions, reducing dependence on imported raw materials while providing high-quality products tailored to local and global markets.
The partnership and project are now operational, and the project’s capacity will be scaled to meet the needs of the local and export markets in the years ahead.
Sammer Sultan, co-chairperson at Shan Foods, adds: “The opening of this facility represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance local production, leverage food science technology, and support Pakistan’s economy. By increasing our manufacturing capabilities, we are not only reducing reliance on imports but also creating new jobs. This facility is a testament to our commitment to sustainable growth and our belief in the potential of Pakistan’s vibrant food industry.”
For the second phase of the partnership, Shan Foods and Symrise are aligned on tapping into the international markets, with a particular focus to cater to the UAE and KSA markets.