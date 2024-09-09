Müller and Myprotein launch HFSS-compliant high-protein desserts and yogurts
09 Sep 2024 --- Müller Milk & Ingredients has collaborated with sports nutrition player Myprotein to launch a new line of high-protein yogurts and desserts, meeting the growing demands of health-conscious consumers for convenient protein formats.
The partnership aims to harness the potential of the chilled yogurt and potted dessert (CYPD) segment and overcome shopper barriers related to protein solutions. The company says the new products are high in fat, salt or sugar-compliant (HFSS) and have been crafted for an active lifestyle.
The range includes high-protein yogurts available in 500 gram pots with no added sugar, as well as low-fat puddings in chocolate and vanilla flavors. The low-fat mousse comes in a 200 gram pot and delivers 20 grams of protein in chocolate and salted caramel flavors.
Making protein accessible
Richard Williams, CEO of Müller Yogurt & Desserts, says the range aims to address some key consumer concerns about protein-packed desserts.
“The question we’ve been asking ourselves is how we continue to optimize our health and nutrition range while bringing something unique to the dairy aisle that appeals to expanding shopper needs and drives further protein category growth.”
“We found that existing and new protein yogurt shoppers have some concerns around taste and credibility in terms of sports nutrition, and many can be intimidated by brand positioning that focuses on elite sports,” he continues.
Myprotein, part of the consumer brands group THG, says the collaboration aims to make high-quality nutrition accessible to all consumers.
Neil Mistry, CEO of THG Nutrition, says: “Protein products are no longer reserved for elite athletes. A growing number of everyday active consumers embrace their benefits and look to make healthier choices. By broadening the appeal of protein products, we’re taking a significant step toward bringing accessible wellness and nutrition to the masses globally.”
The health and nutrition megatrend
Industry experts have flagged permissible or guilt-free indulgence as a critical trend for consumers who want to balance indulgence and health. This includes high-protein options, low-calorie or sugar-reduced desserts and confectionery infused with superfoods.
Vicky Morgan, category lead of health at Müller Yogurt & Desserts, corroborates the growing presence of the better-for-you dessert market. “Health and nutrition is a megatrend that is here to stay, and with this collaboration, we have identified a perfect solution to drive further protein category growth.”
“Our vision is to transform the CYPD health category. So whether that’s through the recent relaunch and repositioning of the Müller Light brand, the launch of products like Müller Rice Protein or this collaboration, we are excited to maximize our range to ensure that the whole supply chain can benefit from the growth potential.”
The products are slated to hit the shelves in retail stores on September 11 and will be supported by in-store and digital activation campaigns.