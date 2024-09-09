Ferrero unveils plant-based Nutella in European supermarkets
09 Sep 2024 --- Ferrero has launched a plant-based Nutella spread on track to be sold in select European markets this autumn.
According to Ferrero, Nutella Plant-Based delivers the “same unmistakable Nutella experience” but removes milk and adds vegetal ingredients such as chickpeas and rice syrup.
Just like classic Nutella, the new option combines quality ingredients, including its signature roasted hazelnuts and flavorful cocoa, to create a unique creamy and delicious texture. The new spread is also vegan-certified.
Brand evolution
As the brand celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, Nutella continues to bring its innovative spirit and decades of expertise to tables worldwide.
With its latest launch, Ferrero is embracing the growing demand for plant-based products. Increasing numbers of consumers are choosing to reduce or avoid animal products, whether for dietary or lifestyle reasons. Nutella Plant-Based has been developed to meet this demand.
Thomas Chatenier, global president of Nutella at Ferrero, says: “For 60 years, millions of people around the world have begun their day enjoying breakfast with Nutella. We are excited to welcome more people into the brand. We developed this innovation to provide a new choice that delivers the Nutella experience in a plant-based version, replacing milk with vegetal ingredients, offering the same great taste, smooth texture and excellent quality that the Nutella brand is known for.”
Vanessa Brown, head of trademarks at the Vegetarian Society, adds: “We welcome Ferrero’s efforts to meet the needs and expectations of the millions of consumers following plant-based and vegan diets. The new Nutella Plant-Based meets the Vegetarian Society’s strict criteria for vegan accreditation.”
Responsible sourcing
Like the original Nutella, the plant-based format will be sold in a recyclable jar and made using quality ingredients, in line with Ferrero’s dedication to responsible sourcing.
Food awareness organization ProVeg International welcomes the European launch.
Jasmijn de Boo, global CEO at ProVeg, says the launch in selected European supermarkets of Nutella Plant-Based is “a high-profile example of how companies can reduce the environmental impact of the global dairy industry without compromising on taste and texture.”
“The world loves chocolate and chocolate spread, but the dairy industry, which produces the milk for these products, is responsible for huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions,” she states. “It also uses vast amounts of precious water resources and has a detrimental impact on the welfare of billions of animals.”
De Boo also believes that Ferrero is setting an example of how taste and texture do not need to be compromised to make products containing dairy ingredients more climate-friendly, plant-based ones.
“Most Europeans are already reducing their meat consumption and turning to more plant-based food, according to the EU-funded Smart Protein project, so a growing market of plant-based chocolate spread lovers can be expected.”
“We understand that Nutella Plant-Based contains palm oil and we hope that Ferrero will further improve their product with a sustainable alternative to this. More ingredients sourced from Europe will also help to reassure farmers that there is demand for their crops in the plant-based market,” De Boo shares.