Bird flu: McDonald’s Australia cuts breakfast hours amid egg supply disruption
04 Jul 2024 --- McDonald’s Australia has reduced its breakfast service hours by 90 minutes in response to egg shortages caused by the bird flu outbreak in the country. This applies to its Australian restaurants only and is a “temporary change” implemented earlier this week.
Australia is currently experiencing an outbreak of bird flu due to the H7 HPAI avian influenza virus, which is disrupting egg supply.
“To make sure we can continue to serve up fresh Aussie eggs on our menu, we’ll be temporarily offering breakfast until 10:30 am only (usually available until Midday) across Australia,” says McDonald’s Australia in a statement sent to Food Ingredients First.
The retailer is “carefully managing supply of eggs” due to the current industry challenges.
Consumer assurance
McDonald’s Australia says its customers can “continue to enjoy all their brekkie favorites” such as the Bacon & Egg McMuffin, Sausage & Egg McMuffin and Big Brekkie Burger with the updated breakfast hours.
The fast food giant notes that it is working closely with its network of Australian farmers, producers and suppliers as the industry comes together to manage this challenge.
Australian avian influenza
According to Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, the H7 HPAI avian influenza virus has impacted the national hen layer flock in Victoria, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.
“It is anticipated that there is likely to be some localized disruption to supply that will impact the retail, hospitality and manufacturing sectors.”
The outbreak has led to some retailers imposing purchasing limits that may extend across stores and jurisdictions, including rural and regional areas.
“We encourage consumers to purchase eggs based on need and not to panic buy,” says the department, and there has been no impact on the supply of chicken meat.
Human infection
In humans, the country reported one case of bird flu in May 2024 (Victoria), in which the person contracted the virus overseas and recovered after receiving treatment in Australia, says the Australian Centre for Disease Control.
Australia’s interim Centre for Disease Control is monitoring the risks to the Australian public and advises poultry farm workers and travelers to impacted countries to get the seasonal flu vaccine each year to prevent bird flu from mixing with other flu viruses, which may lead to new mutated viruses causing a “bigger threat” to people.
While the US is also currently experiencing an outbreak of bird flu in dairy cows, the strains responsible are different, notifies the Victorian Health Department.
By Insha Naureen