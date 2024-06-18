Mondelēz expands Indian cookie presence with Lotus Bakeries partnership
18 Jun 2024 --- Mondelēz International and Lotus Bakeries have joined forces to grow the Lotus Biscoff cookie brand in India by manufacturing, marketing, distributing and selling the cookies in the country. The companies will also develop co-branded chocolate innovations combining the caramelized, crunchy Biscoff taste and texture with Cadbury, Milka and other key brands in Europe, with the option to expand globally.
Mondelēz will leverage its substantial presence in both traditional and modern trade to expand its cookie offerings into high-demand premium spaces, while Lotus Bakeries aims to achieve “significant visibility and sales growth” in the high-potential market.
“This partnership will help accelerate our strategic focus on the cookies category by introducing a premium brand that is widely loved in numerous markets to a much wider audience,” says Dirk Van de Put, chair and CEO of Mondelēz International.
“At the same time, we look forward to co-developing new, innovative chocolate flavors and formats in Europe, which will strengthen consumers’ already enduring loyalty to our two companies’ iconic brands.”
Co-branded innovation
Besides growing the market presence of Biscoff in India, the two companies will work together to develop and market co-branded chocolate products in other markets.
“We look forward to building on their commercial expertise and market-specific knowledge and presence in India and we believe now is the right time to expand our distribution in this growing market,” remarks Jan Boone, CEO of Lotus Bakeries.
“Our delicious flavors complement each other perfectly and we’re confident that our shared commitment to innovation and quality will delight customers and consumers.”
The companies’ first co-branded products are slated for launch early next year, with Cadbury and Biscoff in the UK and Milka and Biscoff in Europe.
The focus on India comes amid Mondelēz’s vast popularity in the region, which falls under its Asia, Middle East and Africa business segment. The region’s net revenue increased 4.6% last year to US$7.08 billion.