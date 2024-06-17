Plant based food company THIS! latest manufacturer to recall product over E. coli concerns, says FSA
17 Jun 2024 --- Plant based food company THIS! has become the third manufacturer to recall its product over E. coli concerns, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) for Wales, England and Scotland.
As part of a Food Recall Alert, the FSA says THIS! is taking a “precautionary measure” over possible contamination, related to a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) outbreak. It said no E. coli had been detected in the product, which is only sold at UK retailer WH Smith.
It comes days after two other suppliers, Greencore and Samworth Brothers, announced recalls of their products, including sandwiches, wraps and salads, over similar concerns. Consumers are advised not to eat the products and to return them for a full refund.
“Sandwich manufacturers are taking a precautionary measure to recall various sandwiches, wraps, subs and rolls in response to findings from investigations by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Food Standards Scotland (FSS) and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) who are working to identify the cause of an ongoing outbreak caused by shiga toxin-producing E.coli (STEC). The full list of products can be found in the product recall information notice (PRIN),” says Darren Whitby, head of incidents at the FSA.
“This is a complex investigation, and we have worked swiftly with the relevant businesses and the local authorities concerned to narrow down the wide range of foods consumed to a small number of salad leaf products that have been used in sandwiches, wraps, subs and rolls. Following thorough food chain analysis, these products are being recalled as a precaution.”
As of June 11, there have been 98 more cases associated with the outbreak of STEC O145 in the UK, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 211.