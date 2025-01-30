Melt&Marble partners with Valio to commercialize “yeast rewiring” tech for sustainable fats
Swedish business Melt&Marble is eyeing the commercialization of its precision fermentation-based “designer fats” by partnering with Valio, a Finland-based food and dairy firm. The move will incorporate the innovative fats into Valio’s food products and aims to enhance the texture and flavor of plant-based products.
This comes on the heels of the company’s first successful demo-scale fermentation and a €2.5 million (US$2.7 million) grant from the European Innovation Council last year.
“The partnership between Melt & Marble and Valio combines Melt & Marble’s expertise in precision fermentation and designing sustainable, next-generation fats with Valio’s deep R&D knowledge, global market presence, and trusted brand,” Thomas Cresswell, Melt&Marble’s CBO, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Together, we aim to co-develop products, such as next-generation plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, that deliver exceptional taste, texture, and sustainability. By uniting innovation with scale, this collaboration sets the stage for a more sustainable future in food.”
Melt&Marble produces its fats via yeast. Its designer fats enhance plant-based products by “replicating the creaminess, mouthfeel, and flavor-release” qualities of animal fats, he explains.
“They’re tailored to deliver optimal texture, flavor, and performance, making plant-based foods taste and feel more authentic while offering healthier and more sustainable options.”
Replicating animal fats
Melt & Marble has conducted tests on Valio’s products with “promising results,” notes Saara Pöyri VP, R&D Food Product Development & Technology at Valio.
“Melt&Marble’s proprietary technology allows for the production of fats that closely mimic the properties of animal fats, for example, the melting and juiciness. This collaboration is expected to set a new standard in the plant-based food industry, offering consumers high-quality options.”
During the initial testing phase, Valio utilized Melt&Marble’s fats in various plant-based meat formulations, Cresswell tells us.
“During this testing it was shown that Melt&Marble fats enhance the juiciness, mouthfeel and flavor of these products when compared to conventionally used plant derived fats.”
The designer fats have been designed to be used as a “drop-in” for existing solid fats used in these [plant-based] formulations, he adds.
“However, one of the main focuses of the JDA will be to test and optimize inclusion rates and formulations to deliver the best products.”
Advancing food security with local supply
The collaboration aims to fast-track Melt&Marble’s “tailor-made fats,” enabling local, climate-independent production to enhance food security and self-sufficiency.
The company leverages microbial engineering and precision fermentation by “rewiring yeast metabolism” to convert sugars into specific fats, without relying on unsustainable animal and plant sources.
“Local production plays a crucial role in increasing food security and sustainability by reducing reliance on global supply chains, minimizing transportation emissions, and ensuring a stable, regional food supply,” says Cresswell.
“By producing fats and other ingredients closer to where they’re consumed, we can lower the environmental footprint, support local economies, and build a more resilient food system that’s less vulnerable to disruptions.”
What lies ahead?
With joint development efforts underway, the companies expect to produce prototype products soon.
“The sky really is the limit when it comes to using precision fermentation in the food industry. This is due to the versatility of the technology to produce almost any ingredient,” underscores Cresswell.
“Our future plans focus on scaling our technology and expanding its applications across various industries. Beyond plant-based products, we see opportunities in chocolate confectionery, bakery, as well as in non-food sectors like cosmetics and personal care, where customizable, bio-based fats can offer unique performance and environmental benefits.”
The company plans to focus on innovation in “sustainable, high-functionality fats” that meet the needs of diverse markets, he concludes.
Earlier this month, the company collaborated with the EU-funded Delicious project, which aims to create affordable and safe plant-based dairy alternatives such as cheese and kefir, while reducing environmental impact by up to 30% compared to conventional dairy processes.