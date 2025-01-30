US watchdog criticizes USDA’s pathogen standards for meat and poultry
The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has urged the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to prioritize updating pathogen standards for bacteria found in meat and poultry products, flagging a lack of clarity around when updates will happen.
The watchdog says the USDA’s Food Standard and Inspection Service (FSIS) needs to document its prioritization of pathogen standards and “assess risks to human health from any gaps in its oversight.”
The GAO has given the department five recommendations, focusing on updating standards, creating educational materials, and renewing agreements with other agencies (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) to ensure effective coordination of responsibilities.
“In 2018, the FSIS designated salmonella in “not ready-to-eat” breaded stuffed chicken products an “adulterant”— a poisonous or deleterious substance — if present at certain levels. However, since that time, FSIS has not finalized any new or updated standards for campylobacter and other illness-causing pathogens in meat and poultry products. It paused work on several standards to focus on a framework of standards for salmonella in raw poultry,” says the report.
Lack of clarity on timeframe
The report outlines that after finalizing the raw poultry salmonella framework, FSIS plans to use a similar approach to developing the other standards. However, officials at the agency “did not know when” the framework would be finalized or have a prioritization plan for resuming work on the other standards.
“FSIS officials could not confirm that the agency had assessed whether focusing on this framework has caused gaps in its oversight of salmonella in meat and campylobacter in turkey products. By assessing any risks to human health that these gaps created and documenting how it is prioritizing its actions, FSIS will better understand the trade offs of its approach to reducing pathogens and associated illnesses,” the document explains.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent estimates, foodborne illnesses affect one in six Americans, and kill thousands. A July 2024 outbreak of listeria monocytogenes made at least 61 people in 19 states ill and caused ten deaths as of November 21, 2024, says the GAO.
Improving federal food safety oversight has been on the watchdog’s “High Risk List” since 2007. In September 2014 and March 2018, the GAO reported on USDA actions to reduce foodborne pathogens and challenges at FSIS. The 2018 report found that FSIS implemented recommendations from the 2014 report but had not set pathogen standards for many widely available products.
The GAO’s latest report provides an update on the status of USDA’s efforts.
A spokesperson for FSIS tells Food Ingredients First: “FSIS appreciates the GAO's review and acknowledgement of FSIS’ continuing efforts to protect public health by preventing foodborne illness.”