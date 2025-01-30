Veggie victory: French court rules plant-based manufacturers can still use terms like “steak” and “sausage”
Plant-based advocates are celebrating a legal victory following a French court ruling that shuts down the country’s so-called “veggie burger” name ban. After a long-running dispute, the court gave its final ruling yesterday on the decrees attempting to ban the use of traditional denominations for plant-based alternatives.
The case — brought to the Conseil d’Etat by the European Vegetarian Union (EVU), French Vegetarian Association ( AVF), Proteines France and plant-based company Beyond Meat — favored plant-based advocates.
The decision follows the European Court of Justice’s previous reasoning, stating that such a ban would be contrary to EU law. It means that plant-based substitutes can still use this type of terminology.
This follows the Advocate-General’s recommendation earlier this month that the French Court ditch the ban.
The French government must now pay legal fees to EVU, AVF, Proteines France and Beyond Meat as part of the denominations ban dispute.
Pushback against plant-based
The case centered on whether it’s correct to use names like “burger,” “steak,” “escalope,” and “entrecote” on plant-based versions of these offerings. Opponents, including the meat industry and its lobbyists, claim using such names confuses consumers—something Rafael Pinto, senior policy manager at EVU, and others dispute.
In contrast, he says, this pushback campaign is trying to stifle plant-based progress.
“After the ruling by the European Court of Justice, and now the French case, it is clear that plant-based denominations are sufficiently regulated by EU law. This is a huge win for the plant-based movement and a blow to lobbies spreading misinformation about plant-based alternatives,” he tells Food Ingredients First.
“It should be seen as a positive signal for farmers and producers investing in plant-based alternatives as well as for consumers.”
“They also argue that plant-based alternatives are not at a level playing field. On this argument, we agree. The difference is, the meat lobbies claim the level playing field is to stop the use of traditional names. We argue that a level playing field would be equal public subsidies and equal VAT (consumer tax) rates. We are all for a level playing field, and so are consumers.”
Focus on farmers, not nomenclature
Pinto points out that despite this latest victory, the French Government could propose a new ban that follows the legal requirements set by the European Court of Justice. Last year’s decision ruled that EU member states can only implement bans under certain conditions, such as the ban only being applied to products produced in that country.
The EVU says this would create significant issues for the F&B industry because it would mean regulations could vary per country.
However, Pinto hopes the ruling can change the French government’s priorities and allow it to better focus on issues that matter to consumers, such as supporting sustainable farming, increasing competitiveness, and protecting consumers.
“Several other attempts to ban meaty denominations have taken place across the EU, including Czechia, Poland, Belgium, and Austria, but ultimately all proposals were retracted.”
“In the EU Parliament, there was also a similar attempt in 2021 that reached a plenary vote but was fortunately voted down.”