Mane and Bridge2Food’s Ecosystem Session to bolster plant-based protein innovation
03 Jun 2024 --- French flavor player Mane has partnered with Bridge2Food, a plant-based foods and sustainable protein networking community, to sponsor the upcoming pitch competition for a selected number of start-ups acting in this category.
The event aims to empower entrepreneurs and foster innovation in the food and human diet transition ecosystem across Europe, Asia and America. Twelve start-ups will participate in the competition, showcasing their contributions to the sustainable proteins sector.
Winners of the competition will have the opportunity to partner with Mane’s R&D leadership. Scheduled for June 11, 2024, the EcoSystem Session will be an online event featuring a curated selection of the 12 start-ups pitching their disruptive ideas and business models.
Quest for a “sustainable future”
This competition is a quest for a more sustainable future for both the plant-based consumer and the conscious omnivore. It will provide a unique platform for these start-ups to gain highly valuable professional exposure, explore partnership potential and access incubation and mentorship opportunities.
“We are fully invested in the success of protein transition and we are actively engaged in supporting start-ups who are taking the lead in sustainable plant-based protein solutions to bring about this success,” says Philippe Lavotte, business development manager for Protein Transition.
“Through our sponsorship, we play a role in nurturing entrepreneurial talent and helping bring ground-breaking ideas to life within the protein transition sector.”
Bridge2Food aims at connecting the world’s leading and most innovative alternative protein creators with a mission to achieve global food sustainability andhas identified and selected the participating start-ups through a rigorous vetting process.
The competition will feature two sessions, with six start-ups pitching in the morning for Asia and Europe and six in the afternoon for Europe and the Americas.
The attendees, Bridge2Food’s EcoSystem, are industry and academic experts who will judge the competition, choosing one winner from each session through a real-time voting poll.
“Our sponsorship emphasizes the importance of fostering a fruitful ecosystem and ushering in the next generation of change agents in our industry,” says Bridge2Food.
The EcoSystem Session will include participation from industry leaders, investors and entrepreneurs. It offers attendees a “profitable opportunity” to network with peers, gain insights from expert panels and explore potential collaborations or investment opportunities.
Edited by Elizabeth Green