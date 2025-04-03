Low Food research rates mycelium as “versatile mycoprotein ingredient” with potential beyond alt-meat
In collaboration with Cargill, Enough and Flevo Campus, the Low Food Foundation has explored the potential of the mycoprotein ingredient mycelium, the root network of mushrooms. After months of research, the collaborative project shows mycelium’s potential for a range of F&B applications beyond its use as a meat substitute.
Historically, mycelium has made waves as a key ingredient in alternative meat, but the research teams hail its sustainable and nutritious qualities with potential for foods from gnocchi to tofu and from patisserie to miso.
Chefs, scientists, and artists worked at Low Food’s Lab Mycelium to develop new applications for mycelium, which is high in protein and fiber and low in sugar and fat.
It also grows quickly, has a low carbon footprint, requires less land and water use, and emits significantly less CO2 than animal proteins.
New applications for mycelium
Realizing mycelium’s promise, the team aimed to create an entirely new category featuring it as a stand-alone and innovative product. Other qualities include mycelium’s unique texture and neutral flavor profile.
They used Abunda mycoprotein, the mycelium-based protein from Enough.
The results show how this ingredient can be used in sweet and savory applications, including snacks and flavorful garnishes. The publication includes insights and recipes from participating chefs and product developers, such as mycelium tofu, jerky, tortillas, falafel, muffins, gnocchi, and mycelium okonomiyaki.
“The research results clearly show that we’re only beginning to understand all the ways mycoprotein can help drive change in the food industry,” says Samah Garringer, chief commercial officer at Enough.
“It’s a very exciting time to be working with such a versatile, nutritious, and sustainable ingredient that holds so much promise for the food industry.”
Enough created Abunda to overcome the challenges of producing sustainable protein for a growing population, according to Craig Johnson, chief technology officer at Enough.
“We are very pleased to partner with organizations such as Low Food, Flevo Campus, and Cargill to push the boundaries and show the world what mycoprotein can do,” he adds.
Mycelium NPD on the rise
Mycelium-based foods have been gaining traction in recent years with an array of innovations across industry.
Revo Foods creates new textures with simple but nutrient-rich ingredients such as mycelium, while German start-up Nosh.bio uses fermentation to produce sustainable and scalable proteins, notably mycelium. CEO Tim Fronzek spoke to Food Ingredients First last year about opportunities in the animal-free food space and his predictions for the alt-protein sector.
Last year, researchers underlined the nutrition and sustainability qualities of mycelium, or mushroom root, and highlighted its potential to transform the food industry. We discussed the alternative protein’s R&D and product development potential with Harold H. Schmitz, chair of the scientific board for Meati Foods.