Redefining vegan cuisine: Revo Foods imitates salmon by harnessing mushroom protein
The start-up’s Taste Factory uses 3D structuring technology for plant-based food development
Viennese food-tech start-up Revo Foods is set to shake up the plant-based food market with texture innovations with a new creation: The Filet — inspired by salmon.
Based on mushroom protein (fermented mycelium) and enriched with microalgae oil, The Filet offers a nutrient-rich alternative to conventional salmon filets — and an authentically tender mouthfeel.
Revo Foods’ innovative structuring methods operate at low temperatures and low pressure. Using this method, the company has launched a plant-based alternative that replicates the juicy texture and fine layers of conventional salmon.
Robin Simsa, CEO of Revo Foods, says: “With our method, we can create completely new textures with simple but nutrient-rich ingredients such as mycelium and create products that are simply much more exciting than the alternatives currently on the market. In our development, we focus on what really influences the entire culinary experience: creating the right texture — and the perfect bite.”
According to Simsa, this enables a new generation of food innovations.
Vegetable fats are incorporated into the structure of mushroom protein, creating the characteristic white stripes. These strips not only mimic the appearance but also the consistency of a salmon fillet: When frying or baking, the fat strips melt and provide an incomparable mouthfeel inspired by salmon.
Culinary expertise meets smart nutrition
The Filet is full of nutrients, as well as being “firm to the bite,” says the company.
With an A grade on the Nutri-Score scale, it is rich in protein, omega-3 (rich in DHA & EPA) and essential vitamins B6, B9 and B12. It is also a source of fiber and free of cholesterol, sugar and gluten.
“Throughout Europe, The Filet can be ordered directly from the Revo Foods online shop,” says Simsa.
Using gentler processing methods
A promising application of their technology is the production of protein-rich foods from simple raw materials such as mushroom protein.
Unlike traditional industrial methods, which rely on high temperatures and high pressure to compromise nutrient levels, Revo Foods’ technology works more gently, which preserves more micronutrients and could set a new nutritional standard for industrial food production.
Revo Foods is pushing the boundaries of vegan cuisine through its in-house production facility in Vienna, the Taste Factory. The Taste Factory is the world’s largest industrial facility for additive food production, where Revo Foods uses proprietary technology.
Food for the future
In cooperation with key food manufacturers, the start-up is developing new products that are expected to be launched in 2025. These include innovations in personalized nutrition to meet consumers’ individual needs.
Large food producers have already shown interest in applying Revo’s 3D structuring technology for plant-based food development.
Niccolo Galizzi, head of food tech at Revo Foods adds: “Biomasses like fermented mycelium are trending because their natural consistency requires little processing and they are very nutrient-dense. However, in its pure form, it often tastes bland. We believe that for real change, sustainability and culinary pleasure must go hand in hand.”
“We are working on the next innovations with mycoprotein, which is a lot of fun using 3D structuring technology since it offers many possibilities to design the product exactly to our liking. We are focusing on taste and nutrition but also on what makes the culinary experiences so unique: Getting the texture right, that is the authentic mouthfeel.”