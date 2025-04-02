Roquette talks trend resets as consumer taste expectations drive functional beverage innovations
A sharpened focus on reducing sugar, gut health-friendly, and alcohol-free options is driving functional beverage innovations as consumers chase healthier lifestyles. From using AI to generate “mock-up” concepts to leveraging pea and fava bean protein for nutrition, manufacturers are ramping up R&D to develop “functional yet flavorful” drinks without the watery mouthfeel that often concerns consumers.
Functional drink launches are also proliferating amid a surge of innovations in the segment. Launches in hot drinks increased by 13% from 2020-2024, while those for soft drinks grew 6% between 2020-2024, indicates Innova Market Insights data. Coffee (+29%), unflavored bottled water (+25%) and iced coffee (+21%) are the fastest growing categories.
Food Ingredients First speaks with Sophie-Géraldine Delanöé, market segment leader, Beverages at Roquette, to discuss the impact of tightening regulations and consumer expectations on functional beverage innovations and how manufacturers and ingredient suppliers can collaborate to balance taste, texture and nutrition in such drinks.
What are the most notable consumer trends in functional beverages right now?
Delanöé: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing personalized nutrition, and this includes seeking products containing functional ingredients that cater to their specific health goals, such as gut health, immunity, cognitive function, and energy management.
Another significant trend is the heightened focus on sugar reduction, with health-conscious consumers looking for indulgent options that satisfy their cravings without the guilt that comes with it. The demand for indulgent yet health-conscious products is fueling the rise of new beverage categories. One standout example is prebiotic soda drinks, where new launches featuring fiber claims and ingredients are gaining significant traction.
Additionally, the shift toward healthier lifestyles is driving growth in the alcohol-free beverage sector. With 37% of consumers worldwide actively reducing or avoiding alcohol for health reasons, the market for low- and no-alcohol drinks is booming. This includes a 26% CAGR in low- and no-alcohol-flavored mixes and cocktails and a 14% CAGR in low- and no-alcohol-flavored beers (2019-2023). This surge reflects a growing preference for beverages that support health and moderation without compromising on taste or social experiences.
What are the most exciting ingredient innovations shaping the future of functional beverages?
Delanöé: High-protein and high-fiber plant-based ingredients lead the way in sustainable nutrition, meeting consumer demand for eco-friendly options supporting muscle recovery, digestive health and sustained energy. Protein is the top priority for Millennials and Gen Z, while fiber holds greater importance among older generations.
At the forefront of ingredient innovation is fava bean protein isolate, known for its high protein content, clean taste, light color, and appealing textures. In beverages, it offers exceptional functionality with good dispersibility for easy hydration, strong emulsifying properties, UHT process suitability, and smooth texture. This makes fava bean protein a versatile and sustainable alternative to animal-based proteins, supporting a more environmentally conscious food system.
Dietary fibers, like soluble corn fiber, are also on the rise. Their digestive health benefits and versatility allow manufacturers to fortify beverages while maintaining an optimal drinking experience, aligning perfectly with the growing demand for gut-focused, plant-based formulations. For instance, Nutriose soluble fiber has demonstrated health benefits for gut health. This soluble fiber from non-GMO corn or wheat acts as a prebiotic, through the growth of specific gut microbiota.
What challenges do you face in formulating functional beverages that balance efficacy, taste, and shelf stability?
Delanöé: Formulating functional beverages presents a primary challenge: delivering the desired nutritional benefits without sacrificing taste and texture. While functional ingredients offer high nutritional value, they often bring off-flavors or bitterness, affecting the overall taste profile. If not properly managed, this can impact consumer acceptance, as taste remains a top priority for repeat purchases.
Texture and mouthfeel are equally important. Functional ingredients can alter viscosity, leading to grittiness or sedimentation — issues that can worsen over a product’s shelf life. This makes advanced ingredients in functional-focused formulations essential to maintaining a smooth and enjoyable drinking experience. To meet consumer demand for functional yet flavorful products, collaboration between manufacturers and ingredient suppliers is key. By working together, they can create cost-effective formulations that strike a balance between nutrition, taste, and texture.
How is your company using technology such as AI and data analytics to formulate or market functional beverages?
Delanöé: We are leveraging digital transformation to drive innovation and operational efficiency. In product development, AI technology accelerates our creative processes by generating impactful mock-up concepts and detailed consumer profiles. This enables us to quickly identify emerging trends and preferences, guiding the development of fresh new functional beverages.
By integrating AI insights with the expertise of our marketing and technical teams, we ensure that our innovations are data-driven and closely aligned with market needs. Looking forward, we are expanding our use of AI to optimize operations through predictive maintenance for our biorefineries, advanced supply chain optimization and enhanced food safety monitoring.
How do sustainable ingredient sourcing and regenerative agriculture play a role in the functional beverage space?
Delanöé: Our sustainability program, life+nature, is a significant part of our long-term vision — it is our way of preserving the planet, investing in the future and caring for people. Sustainable ingredient sourcing and regenerative agriculture are fundamental to this broader sustainability journey. We are dedicated to creating a positive environmental impact through responsible practices, including encouraging the adoption of regenerative agriculture methods that enhance soil health, protect biodiversity, and optimize water usage.
By helping to nurture the land, we contribute to more resilient and sustainable raw material supplies, which is vital for creating the highest quality ingredients for our functional beverages. Our approach is focused on building a sustainable supply chain that fulfills today’s needs while safeguarding resources for future generations.
How do regulatory changes around sugar reduction, fortification, or novel ingredients affect the functional beverage industry?
Delanöé: As governments worldwide tighten regulations on sugar content, beverage companies are under increasing pressure to innovate. This has spurred advancements in developing sugar alternatives that deliver the same satisfying experience without the added calories or associated health concerns. One such example is tagatose, a natural-origin sweetener with clinically-proven health benefits.
When it comes to fortification, regulations are driving the creation of beverages enriched with essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals and plant-based proteins, that match consumer taste expectations. At Roquette, we closely monitor regulatory landscapes to stay ahead of changes, ensuring our products are both compliant and reflective of consumer health trends.
How do you see the role of functional beverages evolving in the next five years?
Delanöé: We expect functional beverages will become integral to personalized nutrition and wellness. As consumers demand products that fit their health goals, the market for highly-targeted functional ingredients will continue gaining traction, encouraging manufacturers to become more creative with formulations.
With vegan and flexitarian markets continuing to expand, interest in plant-based proteins and fibers is poised to grow, further fueling the development of plant-powered beverages that boost energy and also enhance digestive health and overall well-being. This evolution will transform functional drinks from mere refreshments into essential tools for optimized living.