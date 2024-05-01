Loryma’s Lory Crumb provides authentic texture for convenient sports nutrition products
01 May 2024 --- German ingredient specialist Loryma is expanding its Lory Crumb portfolio with two new varieties made from rice flour and milk protein.
The extruded flakes can enhance both the texture and nutritional profile of instant products such as porridge or pudding. Thanks to good swelling properties, the end product has a homemade texture and is ready in just a few minutes, depending on the temperature of the liquid added. The extrudates are available in different variants and can be used on their own or in combination.
This makes it possible to achieve targeted nutritional profiles with a focus on protein or carbohydrate content or both, says Loryma.
The extrusion process gives the ingredients a rapid swelling capacity. This allows for easy preparation with an authentic texture. Both versions are suitable for clean label products. Furthermore, consumers can flavor the end products as desired and add other ingredients such as dried fruits.
Valuable source of carbohydrate & protein
The company shares that rice-based Lory Crumb is an “ideal source of carbohydrates,” while the milk protein and potato starch variant offers a high protein content of 48.5%.
Both ingredients are also low in sugar and fat, with their balanced nutritional values making them an ideal pre- and post-exercise snack.
“Our Lory Crumb ingredients enable manufacturers to create easy-to-prepare instant products that stand out from the crowd thanks to their appealing texture. In addition, the all-natural ingredients improve the nutritional value of finished products, making them particularly tempting for sports enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers,” says Thomas Eilermann, product manager of Crespel & Deiters Group.
Last year, the company expanded its range of functional extrudates that optimize the nutritional values and mouthfeel of sports nutrition, snack and convenience applications.
“Extruded cereal and protein products are extremely popular because they combine enjoyment with optimized nutritional values. Thanks to our production capabilities, we can also implement individual wishes in design, so there are hardly any limits to creative product development,” Henrik Hetzer, managing director of Loryma, said at the time.
Rice and pea fermentation has also been touted to boost protein efficiency in plant-based products.
In February, Loryma unveiled an expanded portfolio of coating ingredients for extra crunch and crispiness. Among its offerings, the Lory Crumb line stands out, featuring a number of extrudates available in an assortment of shapes and colors for breadings.
Plant-based offerings
The company is innovating around plant-based products. Loryma previously introduced a vegan fish product concept by leveraging functional wheat ingredients to mimic the texture of fish muscle tissue. Their modular approach allows for different applications, such as vegan fried fish or filetsfillets.
The company also developed a wheat-based vegan minced meat concept with comparable protein content to the original, but with lower fat, fewer saturated fatty acids, and added dietary fiber.
Loryma’s Textured Vegetable Protein portfolio, comprising six distinct textures aimed at providing structural integrity and an authentic sensory experience to meat alternatives, aligned with Innova Market Insights’ “Plant-Forward” trend.
Edited by Elizabeth Green