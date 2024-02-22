Loryma unveils expanded portfolio of coating ingredients for extra crunch and crispiness
22 Feb 2024 --- Loryma, a German-based global producer of distributed wheat proteins and native and modified wheat starches, boasted an array of ingredients tailored for a range of coated products. Among its offerings, the Lory Crumb line stands out, featuring a number of extrudates available in an assortment of shapes and colors for breadings.
Complementing this selection is a range of native and modified starches curated to ensure optimal adhesion and crispiness in batters, tempura coatings, and dustings.
Norbert Klein, head of research and development at Loryma, says: “Our ingredients offer manufacturers creative scope for innovative solutions.”
“With our Lory Crumb range, extravagant creations are possible, as they turn breadings into trendy, crunchy, eye-catching creations. Our Lory Starch portfolio provides the technological properties for all types of coatings.”
Expanded portfolio
In addition to traditional granulated Lory crumb variants crafted from maize, rice, potato, and wheat, the portfolio showcases shapes like triangles, crescents, discs, and balls, presented in different colors. These functional ingredients also enhance the texture of breadings with high color stability.
Lory Starch Saphire Pure is a wheat starch known for its strong adhesion and stability in food processing. It’s commonly used in batters, tempura, and pre-dust mixes to give food that satisfying crunch. Its absence of E-numbers renders it as a choice for clean label products.
Lory Starch Solaris, a modified wheat starch, is effective in controlling viscosity for batter and tempura coatings because of its ability to swell in cold conditions and maintain stability during processing.
Lory Starch Achat keeps viscosity low even at high temperatures, which enhances the crispiness and adhesion of tempura coatings.
Plant-based products
These launched products can be used in plant-based meat alternatives, vegetable sticks, meat and fish items, as well as desserts.
This isn’t the company’s first venture into innovating around plant-based products. Loryma introduced a vegan fish product concept by leveraging functional wheat ingredients to mimic the texture of fish muscle tissue. Their modular approach allows for different applications, such as vegan fried fish or fillets.
The company also developed a wheat-based vegan minced meat concept with comparable protein content to the original, but with lower fat, fewer saturated fatty acids, and added dietary fiber.
Loryma’s Textured Vegetable Protein portfolio, comprising six distinct textures aimed at providing structural integrity and an authentic sensory experience to meat alternatives, aligned with Innova Market Insights’ “Plant-Forward” trend.
By Sichong Wang