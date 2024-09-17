Keurig Dr Pepper’s 7up refreshes brand with first packaging redesign in a decade
17 Sep 2024 --- 7up has unveiled its modernized brand and packaging across its beverage cans, PET bottles and multipacks.
“One of the first strategic choices we made was to maintain the iconic green color of 7up and make it the keystone of a bright, confident visual identity system. Next, we added citrusy hues to give the punchy palette a fresh vibrancy reflective of its crisp taste,” highlights the soft drink brand.
In the packaging redesign, the 7up logo is angled upwards for a “splash of upward dynamism” and a sense of movement.
“We also switched things up to enable the ‘Up’ in 7up to be translated across cultures, regions and languages for a unified yet localized look. In connecting the brand’s heritage with our vibrant vision for its future, the new high-energy visual identity system of 7up is ready for the global stage,” highlights the company.
Repackaged to reflect “uplift”
The brand image refresher is the first for 7up’s North America business since 2014. Soft drink products featuring the new packaging typeface include Lemon Lime 7up, in Regular and Zero Sugar varieties, as well as Cherry 7up in Regular and Zero Sugar options.
The 7up Zero Sugar varieties also feature a new update, incorporating a dense color palette with hints of black that are important shopping cues for zero sugar category consumers.
“The new look is vibrant and energetic to better reflect the uplifting experience of sipping a 7up while the fruit cues and bubbly effervescence burst off the package, introducing the familiar craving for the crisp, clean lemon-lime flavor of 7up that consumers have loved for nearly a century,” comments Allison Kapp, senior brand manager at 7up.
In other packaging updates, PepsiCo’s crisp brand Snack A Jacks unveiled paper outer bags for their multipacks, aimed at reducing the use of virgin plastic by 65 tons annually. The recyclable paper bags will reportedly cut GHG emissions by 52% per pack.