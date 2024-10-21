Kabrita highlights goat milk-based infant formula acceptance amid rising transparency demands
Parents are increasingly seeking alternatives to cow milk-based formulas, driven by growing awareness of digestive sensitivities in infants, says Jacqueline Lipiec, general manager at Kabrita North America, which formulates infant formula using goat milk. The products are made in Europe and are claimed to be the only “goat milk infant formula to meet all FDA requirements in the US.”
Goat milk proteins are more similar to breast milk proteins than cow milk proteins, which the company says makes them easier to digest. Goat milk also contains five times more naturally occurring oligosaccharides than cow’s milk, the third largest component of breast milk.
“Goat milk has a naturally mild, slightly sweet flavor, which many parents and babies find pleasant. In terms of texture, goat milk proteins form smaller, softer curds in the stomach, making the formula feel smoother and easier to digest,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“Its softer proteins are more easily broken down, making it a more comfortable option for babies. This gentler protein structure not only supports babies with sensitive tummies but can also lead to a more comfortable feeding experience.”
The company launched its products in the US earlier this year and is now expanding its market presence at retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Markets and online stores.
Promoting infant health
Goat milk contains natural A2 proteins and mostly lacks a form of β-casein proteins called A1 and instead has mostly the A2 form. This improves its digestibility, making it friendlier for the stomach.
Kabrita’s infant formula contains natural oligosaccharides, essential vitamins, minerals, a premium fat blend and DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid) and ARA (Arachidonic acid), which supports healthy digestion, immunity, growth and development in infants.
Meanwhile, the consumer response to goat milk formula has been “very positive, both in the US and globally,” Lipiec asserts.
“Several trends are fueling this shift, including a rising focus on gut health, the demand for clean label and naturally sourced products and the desire for formulas that align with sustainable farming practices.”
As more consumers prioritize transparency and natural nutrition, goat milk formula has become a trusted alternative in meeting their evolving needs.”
Sustainable sourcing
Innova Market Insights’ baby food trends indicate that goat milk-based baby and toddler products are on the rise, including in the US, UK and South Korea. F&B product launches featuring goat milk ingredients also experienced a 12% year-over-year growth when comparing the years 2022 and 2023, states the market researcher.
Goat milk-based products are also promoted for their sustainability and climate benefits.
Through its parent company Ausnutria, Kabrita owns the entire supply chain, from farm to formula and sources its goat milk from “family-run Dutch farms known for their sustainable practices and safety standards,” says Lipiec.
“Sourcing from the Netherlands ensures the highest quality milk, thanks to the country’s strict dairy standards and long tradition of sustainable and responsible dairy practices.”
The company’s production facilities are located in Ommen, Kampen, Leeuwarden and Heerenveen.
Ensuring food safety
Lipiec tells us that Kabrita prioritizes food safety for its products, especially given the delicate needs of infants.
“The production takes place in our FDA-registered facility in the Netherlands, which follows strict safety protocols, including over 90 quality checks, to ensure the highest safety and quality standards.”
“Our formulas are made in Europe, where robust regulations limit the use of antibiotics, hormones and pesticides, and promote high animal welfare standards,” she continues.
To further reassure parents, she reveals that Kabrita’s infant formula has undergone rigorous third-party testing and earned three Clean Label certifications: the Purity Award, Certified Pesticide Free Award and the First 1,000 Day Promise.
Exploring other avenues
While infant nutrition will continue to be Kabrita’s core focus, the company recognizes the growing consumer demand for goat milk-based products across different life stages, stresses Lipiec.
“In the future, Kabrita aims to expand its product range thoughtfully, potentially introducing new offerings for toddlers and young children, as well as products that support gut health and overall well-being. Our goal is to continue leveraging the natural benefits of goat milk.”