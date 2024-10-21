Givaudan Horizontal Banner August 2025
Leading charge in RTD: Rebbl unveils protein shakes featuring upcycled barley protein

21 Oct 2024 | By Elizabeth Green
Rebbl has debuted a ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shake beverage that features a plant protein blend containing pea, rice and upcycled barley protein. The blend is sustainable, Upcycled Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified and sets a new standard for eco-friendly, high-protein beverages, says the company.

The 26 g RTD beverage is being touted by the brand as “the most innovative RTD protein shake on the market.”

“Upcycling barley into a premium protein source utilizes every part of this powerful ancient grain, repurposing vital nutrients back into the food chain while delivering the high-quality nutrition our consumers expect,” says Andy Fathollahi, CEO of SYSTM Foods, the company that acquired Rebbl in 2022.

Upcycled and non-GMO ingredients 

Rebbl’s RTD protein shakes are formulated with a protein blend that utilizes EverPro, an upcycled barley protein developed by EverGrain by AB InBev. 

Upcycling transforms brewing coproducts, known as brewer’s destarched grains into a premium, plant-based protein source that offers one of the lowest environmental footprints of any protein available today. 

This process focuses on the sustainable use of resources. It also leverages a secure closed-loop supply chain sourcing the highest-quality grains from US growers, thereby reinforcing Rebbl’s commitment to sustainability and empowering consumers with plant-powered functional fuel.

With only 4 g of sugar and a low carbon footprint, Rebbl claims its Protein Shakes stand out in the crowded RTD protein market.  

The beverages are available in three classic flavors — chocolate, vanilla, and cookies and creme — and are a “delicious and convenient way to support muscle recovery and everyday wellness,” underscores the company.

