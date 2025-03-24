Ingredion: Promoting vegan egg alternatives amid rising global price and supply volatility
Fluctuating egg and oil prices and a surge in consumer demand for clean label products are driving sauce and dressing manufacturers to find vegan substitutes to their formulations. Ron Pagaoa, senior marketing manager at Ingredion, says vegan options are a growing market opportunity but highlights the unique formulation challenges of replicating eggs for texture and performance.
He tells Food Ingredients First that supply instability due to avian flu and volatility of egg prices make it challenging to give consumers the eating experiences they seek while managing costs. The cost of a dozen eggs rose by 65% in December 2024, with the national average price hitting US$4.15, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Replacing eggs while maintaining texture and controlling costs is rarely a straightforward 1:1 replacement process. When formulators remove an ingredient, like eggs, which provides emulsification, protein, moisture, color, flavor and thickening, many other elements are impacted.”
“A replacement is needed that helps control costs and meets expectations for stability, performance, taste and texture.”
Balancing indulgence, protein and sustainability
Pagaoa observes that condiments allow consumers a “delicious and convenient” way to personalize and enhance their favorite dishes.
“According to proprietary research by Ingredion on sauces and dressings attitudes and usage, nine out of ten consumers purchase a condiment, sauce or dressing at least once a month.”
The research identified the top five benefits that consumers consider extremely important when choosing a condiment, dressing or sauce. They were: “tastes good,” “has a consistent taste,” “is a good value,” “has a texture I like,” and “is easy to find where I shop.”
“Benefit-focused label claims” are driving sales, highlights Pagaoa. The top five label claims influencing sauce and dressing sales revealed during the study were “made with all-natural ingredients, made with simple ingredients, creamy and indulgent, provides protein, and made with sustainable ingredients.”
He further points to the importance of delivering clean label sauces and dressings that appeal to consumers’ taste buds without compromising formulations, operational efficiencies or costs.
“Managing formula costs without sacrificing emulsion stability, taste or texture, and mitigating disruptions with predictable, reliable supply,” are necessary.
Additionally, reducing calories, fat, cholesterol, for improved nutrition labels, and making vegan and allergen-free claims with egg-free, sustainably, sourced plant-based ingredients are other key strategies.
Targeting cost-effective egg replacement
Ingredion’s Fibertex CF citrus fiber texturizers can help replace modified starches, eggs, tomato solids, and fats and oils to meet consumer preferences for clean label sauces and dressings, says Pagaoa.
These texturizers withstand harsh processing, improve yield and enhance freshness perception.
“When used alongside Ingredion’s other proven texture solutions, Fibertex CF citrus fibers and select plant-based proteins can enable up to 100% egg replacement in emulsified condiments, sauces, and dressings without sacrificing overall stability, performance, or texture,” he notes.
“For creamy, rich, and indulgent applications, N-Creamer 2000 modified food starch (based on waxy maize) and N-Dulge modified food starch (made from tapioca) offer superior textures with excellent emulsion stabilizing and encapsulating abilities.”
These co-texturizers can stabilize emulsions for up to a year or more, which Pagaoa believes helps make the modified starches “ideal for replacing expensive refrigerated or frozen eggs in high-fat applications.”
The co-texturizers work best when paired with texture build-back technologies.
The N-Creamer 2000 modified food starch simplifies the rehydration process and offers powerful emulsification in an “easy-to-solubilize” dry powder form, making it a cost-effective solution for vegan egg replacement in the industry, says Pagaoa.
Texture over flavor
Pagaoa asserts that the importance of texture is “often underestimated and not fully explored,” despite having an essential role in appearance, mouthfeel, flavor release, taste, nutrition, auditory experience, and overall liking of F&B.
“According to Ingredion’s proprietary texture consumer research, 79% of consumers agree or are neutral that texture determines their overall satisfaction with food, and 53% agree or are neutral that texture is more important than flavor.”
Additionally, health-conscious individuals are more likely to reject foods based on texture, with this tendency being even more pronounced among those with specific health conditions, says another Ingredion study on global consumer attitudes towards food.
The US-based firm’s latest innovation, Texture Equation, is a “powerful formula” that can help manufacturers elevate sensory experiences through crispy, crunchy, chewy, or creamy textures, he shares.
To preserve sauce and dressings’ “light and natural colors,” the company has developed modified starch substitutes Novation Lumina and Novation Indulge — which can also improve shelf life stability and support sustainable label claims.
Additionally, its Kerr by Ingredion ingredient offers formulated and blended solutions that combine fruits and vegetables to add color, flavor, and convenience to sauces and dressings.
Reducing fats and sugar
Nearly 66% of consumers consider specific ingredients to be “extremely” or “very important” when choosing a sauce or dressing, shares Pagaoa, citing Ingredion Sauces and Dressings research.
“The top health and nutrition benefits they seek include: is not too high in fat, is low in sugar, is lower in sodium, is low in calories and is cholesterol-free.”
Innova Market Insights analysis corroborates that consumers understand that healthy products should have reduced amounts of unhealthy ingredients. Those on diets look for sugar reduction claims such as no added sugar and sugar-free, and the sauces category is among the fastest growing categories with sugar reduction claims.
To address concerns around sugar levels, Ingredion partners with manufacturers to replace sugar and other sweeteners with “high-potency” options like stevia, or rare sugars such as allulose to enhance sweetness perception and provide bulking “without adding sugars or calories,” informs Pagaoa.
“Manufacturers need to replace the bulking and texture properties of sugar, along with sweet taste, to achieve the desired texture and mouthfeel in reduced-sugar dressings and sauces.”
“Formulators can utilize starches, flours, and hydrocolloids to thicken and provide just-right coating and cling.”