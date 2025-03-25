Chobani invests US$500M in yogurt facility as demand proliferates
Greek yogurt brand Chobani is investing US$500 million in its Idaho facility in the US to increase production as consumer demand for yogurt products escalates. The move will increase its production capacity by nearly 50% and triple its milk consumption.
The company is expected to begin construction of the site immediately, with operations expected to commence in early 2026, according to the City of Twin Falls, where the site is located. It will create a minimum of 160 new jobs and aims to strengthen Idaho’s dairy industry with the expansion.
The City of Twin Falls, the Urban Renewal Agency of the City of Twin Falls, and Chobani, also formalized an agreement outlining responsibilities, funding, and commitments related to the expansion.
These include investment by Chobani in power upgrades worth approximately US$3.5 million and contribution to the city’s water and wastewater systems.
Supporting local economy
Chobani’s Twin Falls facility is the country’s largest natural food production facility. The expansion will extend the Twin Falls plant to 1.6 million square feet, with 24 production lines and employing over 1,200 people.
Employee wages are expected to be “almost 12% higher” than the regional average, states the City of Twin Falls.
Jan Rogers, executive director of the Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization tells Food Ingredients First that Idaho ranks number three in dairy production, with Twin Falls being the highest producer in the region.
“Our dairy farmers are ready for and excited about the new growth this expansion will bring.”
“We already are a hub for food and beverage manufacturing — we earned the US Department of Commerce designation for “All things Food.” The diversity of food production, processing and research are at the very heart of our region.”
McCain Foods, Mondelez International (Clif Bars), Glanbia and Agropur are some of the companies besides Chobani that have operations in Southern Idaho, she adds.
Business moves
Chobani has been supplementing its product portfolio with new launches to increase sales and meet consumer demands, such as high-protein products and dessert-inspired Greek yogurt.
Last year, the company launched its first-ever shelf-stable low-fat dairy milk to support disaster-struck communities through partnerships with the American Red Cross and local food banks and pantries in southern Idaho and central New York. The product is branded as “Super Milk” and is claimed to be high in protein and fiber.
The company has also ventured beyond yogurt to enter the oat milk, cold-brew coffee, probiotic beverages and coffee creamers business.