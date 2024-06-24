Taste and prices drive consumer choices as confidence in US food safety dips, reveals survey
24 Jun 2024 --- Taste remains the most prevalent factor (85%) for US consumers in determining food choices, followed by price (76%) and health (62%), finds a survey by the International Food Information Council (IFIC). Income levels significantly impact these purchase drivers, highlighting the significance of financial constraints in consumer behavior.
The IFIC’s 2024 Food & Health Survey includes responses from 3,000 individuals between 18–80 years and offers insights into the perceptions, beliefs and behaviors that drive food and beverage decisions in the US.
“The survey is a comprehensive snapshot of the complex factors that shape Americans’ F&B decisions,” says Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, IFIC president and CEO.
“We tripled our sample size this year, allowing for greater exploration of Americans’ food beliefs and behaviors than in previous surveys. This approach not only gives us deeper insights, but also aligns our research with America’s population trends.”
What makes food “healthy”?
According to survey results, Americans associate healthy food with freshness, followed by food that is a good source of protein and low in sugar. The number of consumers trying to consume protein has consistently risen over the past few years: 59% in 2022, 67% in 2023 and 71% in 2024.
While freshness and reduced sugar have been consistent themes across previous IFIC studies, a new, growing demand for protein in the US echoes global trends of protein advancements.
Even though the term “ultra-processed food” might divide food nutritionists, the survey finds that one in three Americans is now familiar with the term, with younger generations likely to have greater awareness. Additionally, more than half of consumers examine whether the food is bioengineered and available in local markets when buying F&B.
Recent research by Innova Market Insights also suggests that US consumers underestimate their consumption of ultra-processed foods, which can affect their ability to remove unhealthy meals from their diets.
Respondents to the IFIC study report trying to avoid or eliminate sodium (50%) and saturated fat (44%) from their diets, leaning toward fresh foods. Some 46% of consumers try limiting or avoiding eating beef and 44% pork to lower saturated fat consumption.
Previous research has also identified changing consumer attitudes, with sugar reduction being the primary focus for innovators in the confectionery space.Sugar remains a contentious commodity, with only more consumers trying to limit their added sugar intake.
Price and other pain points
A key finding is that consumers across generations are becoming increasingly conscious of rising prices. Nine in ten people say they have noticed an increase in the price of F&B, which has risen by 7% since 2022.
“Each generation has noticed the increased costs significantly more than the generation(s) younger than them,” says Kris Sollid, senior director of research and consumer insights at IFIC. “In other words, more Boomers have noticed the rising costs compared with every other generation. More Gen X have noticed the rising costs compared with Millennials and so on.”
Rising stress and mental conditions, in addition to price surges, impact consumption behavior. The survey also finds that individuals with low incomes in the US are more likely to report consuming less healthy F&B as personal finances and “the economy in general” drive stress. On the other hand, perceptions of health seem to improve with a rise in household incomes.
Another prominent finding is consumers’ dwindling confidence in the safety of the country’s food supply, with Millennials and Hispanic consumers reporting concern most widely. Carcinogens in food, foodborne illness from bacteria and pesticides are causing worry among consumers, with only 67% knowing how to respond to food recalls.
With social media continuing to influence food habits and innovation, the study finds that 59% of Boomers trust food or nutrition content on social media, which is significantly lower than every other generation in the sample size (71% for Gen X, 68% for Millennials and 76% for Gen Z).
“The conversation around trust in food and nutrition information is important to analyze and understand,” asserts Kapsak. “Ensuring consumers have access to compelling, science-based information about food to inform smart, healthy decisions for themselves and their families rather than misinformation is a cause worth championing.”
By Anvisha Manral