IFT First 2025: Hydrosome Labs taps “ultrafine bubbles” to boost flavor and nutrient delivery in beverages
US-based Hydrosome Labs leverages the science of “ultrafine bubbles” in water to boost fermentation speed and improve nutrition delivery in functional ingredients and beverages. At IFT First 2025, the company hosted a session on how ultrafine bubbles can improve product quality and operational performance in F&B and fermentation applications.
The biotech firm’s technology, Hydrosome H2O, delivers active ingredients to cells more efficiently and thoroughly and leads to faster and longer-lasting, and enhanced hydration in performance drinks.
“Our core technology is based on the science of ultrafine bubbles. We’re putting tiny bubbles — about 100 nanometers in size — into liquids. These bubbles act as carriers of gases and nutrients to cells, the human gut microbiome, and other parts of the body that require nutrient delivery,” Bob Jacobs, president of Hydrosome Labs, tells Food Ingredients First on the showfloor.
The nanoscale gas-filled cavities can remain stable in liquids and open up novel applications in beverages, fermentation, and functional ingredients. They increase the gas-liquid interface, driving enhanced mouthfeel and sensory perception, especially in sweeteners and acidulants.
Supporting clean label concepts
At IFT First 2025, the company discussed the science and real-world uses of ultrafine bubbles to boost product performance, reduce environmental impact, and support clean labels with low capital investment. It also shed a light on how it improves nutrient bioavailability, while supporting clean label and sustainability goals.
Jacob tells us Hydrosome’s clean label technology aligns well with the current regulatory environment. “As companies aim to eliminate dyes, fillers, and additives, our solution — essentially just bubbles in water — can help.”
“We offer an alternative to fillers or permeation enhancers used to strengthen emulsions, achieving similar benefits with water and air.”
He emphasizes that the clean label technology can deliver ingredients naturally through ultrafine bubbles in solution without the need for additives or emulsifiers to stabilize emulsions. “It’s a simple, clean label solution that resonates with many companies.”
Enhancing flavor delivery and beyond
As a start-up, Jacobs highlights two main focuses of Hydrosome Labs.
“One, we’re in the middle of our Series A fundraising round, so we’re looking for partners and investors. More importantly, we’re seeking customers who can use our technology in the fermentation space — one of its major applications is improving the yield and speed of fermentation.”
“We’re targeting the F&B sector, where ultrafine bubbles can improve emulsion stability, flavor delivery in beverages, and functionality of ingredients. It’s truly a platform technology with a wide range of applications.”
What’s next?
Hydrosome Labs plans to continue its fermentation focus owing to high customer interest in improving the process, notes Jacobs.
“We also have an interesting new study in the F&B space showing benefits for the gut microbiome. Like fermentation, our gut relies on microbes that need to be fed, and these bubbles appear to support and enhance microbiome health. That’s a big growth area for our technology in the future,” he concludes.