Nutiani uncovers holistic, healthy aging landscape in new report
01 Jul 2024 --- Nutiani’s latest Consumer Health and Nutrition Index indicates a strong and growing consumer focus on aging healthily. In its report, Proactive Nutrition for Healthy Aging, the company aims to support brands in their innovation journey to meet consumer demands to proactively manage their healthy aging process through nutrition. Of the 2,500 survey respondents, 82% believe nutrition can improve health status.
The number of people aged 65+ is projected to rise to one in six people globally by 2030, compared to one in 11 in 2019. Against the backdrop of longer life expectancy, Nutiani’s survey reveals that 75% of respondents agree that aging healthily is essential, and 88% say managing health proactively to prevent future health issues is important.
“Our goal is to inform and inspire nutrition brands who wish to support both senior consumers and a younger audience in pursuit of optimal health and nutrition into their golden years. We believe that through our nuanced analysis of how consumers view and manage their healthy aging progress, we can help brands shape their innovation journey in a holistic and empowering way for their consumers,” says Katie McClure, director of category innovation at Fonterra, the dairy co-operative behind the Nutiani brand.
Holistic health
Noting that disease prevention is not the sole focus of healthy aging, Nutiani’s report focuses on holistic healthy aging — “a lifelong process that requires ongoing effort to maintain well-being in old age.”
The report looks at healthy aging along three primary well-being dimensions in holistic healthy aging — physical, mental and inner well-being. Each pillar considers corresponding health concerns, with the most important being mobility, cognitive and gut health.
Nutiani’s experts provide insights into older consumers’ greatest needs in these areas of aging well-being. The report includes their recommendations on key ingredients (proteins, probiotics, phospholipids and lactoferrin) to target these well-being aspects.
For example, the report features a mobility concept — Nutiani High Protein Shake — as a ready-to-drink tasty beverage with high-quality proteins, rich in vitamins and minerals and low in lactose and calories to support “lifelong mobility and a proactive healthy aging journey.”
Old vs. young consumers
Nutiani’s report features healthy aging demands from younger and older consumers. It details key deliberations of these consumer groups regarding purchasing decisions based on lifestyles and macroeconomic conditions to support brands in ensuring their products address consumers’ top concerns and are marketed to reach key targets.
As younger consumers increasingly focus on healthy aging, the report highlights that the market will become more dynamic, with an “active pool of current consumers and an ever-growing pool of future seniors who may already be actively engaging with healthy aging products.”
“Our research has allowed us to dive deep into the differences in consumer behavior between young consumers and older adults regarding these health concerns. With this understanding, we recognize and share the opportunities and strategies that brands can adopt to support a growing population of proactive consumers in the healthy aging space through the UN Decade of Healthy Aging,” adds McClure.
For example, to reach younger consumers, the report suggests brands use “more engaging, positive messaging to share product benefits without focusing on age but rather on how these can boost the quality of life” through channels these consumers use most, such as online e-commerce sites.
By Jolanda van Hal