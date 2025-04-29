FrieslandCampina slashes water use with reverse osmosis tech at Dutch cheese site
FrieslandCampina is tapping reverse osmosis technology to reduce its ecological footprint by saving over 100 million liters of water annually at its Gerkesklooster site in the Netherlands. The cheese production facility is now 70% self-sufficient in its water usage and aims to be fully self-sufficient in the future.
Reverse osmosis allows the company to save the previously lost water during cheese production, which generates whey as a by-product. Whey mainly consists of water and is used as a raw material for infant and sports nutrition products.
The method pushes the liquid through specialized membranes that allow only pure water to pass, states the company. The resulting clean water can be reused in the production processes and for cleaning equipment and milk tankers.
Cutting cheese’s water footprint
Research states that the water consumption during cheese production ranges from 13 to 77 liters per kg of cheese. More than 50% of this is used in pasteurization and cleaning processes.
The industry also generates 0.7 to 60 liters per kg of cheese wastewater, mainly composed of washing water and cheese whey, which has high nutritional and chemical contents.
“Cheese is not only delicious but also nutritious. However, producing it requires a great deal of water and energy,” says project manager Jasper Faber.
“Our focus on sustainability drives us to use these resources as efficiently as possible and to minimize our environmental impact. On top of that, we’re cutting costs and improving our competitive position.”
He says the implementation was “technically challenging,” but the company overcame them without halting production at the site.
The dairy cooperative is now planning to roll out the technology at its production site in Lutjewinkel, which has been producing North Holland Gouda cheese for 100 years.
Facing financial headwinds
FrieslandCampina has had financial setbacks in the last few years. In 2023, its revenues declined to €13 billion (US$14 billion), a 7% fall from 2022. It attributed the drop in sales to unfavorable market conditions, sales of German consumer activities, a declining consumer market, and high inflation.
The company also announced plans at the end of 2023 for mass layoffs worldwide in an effort to make significant savings.