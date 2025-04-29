IFF expands pet nutrition portfolio with enzyme-based gut health solutions
IFF is expanding its pet portfolio with biotechnology solutions. The company’s expansion focuses on enzyme-driven palatability with sustainable and clean label ingredients for cost-effective production. IFF’s functional health technologies aim to support a complete pet life cycle.
IFF is adding a range of enzyme-driven solutions to its pet portfolio, including Microsource CA and Betafin Pet.
Microsource is a microbiome-enhancing product to improve cat litter management. IFF says the product results in four times less fecal ammonia odors after seven days and ensures a cleaner and healthier environment without harsh chemicals.
Betafin Pet is a natural betaine (a non-essential amino acid) that supports hydration, gut health, and overall wellness in dogs and cats.
“We’re excited to bring our world-class bioscience into the pet wellness space,” says Dr. Jordon Gruber, companion animal technical leader, Health & Biosciences at IFF.
“Our new portfolio empowers brands to tackle key challenges, delivering standout products that enhance pet health and wellness in a competitive marketplace. From improving gut health and dental care to hydration and reducing odors, we are setting a new benchmark.”
Enzyme-driven solutions
Other solutions in the portfolio include enzymes, probiotics, plant protein, food protection solutions, natural colors, and flavor solutions based on IFF’s proprietary flavor technology.
“This launch is more than the products; it’s about transforming the way we approach pet wellness,” says Brett Volmert, senior marketing leader for Pets in North America, Food Ingredients, IFF.
“Pet parents are increasingly focused on their pets’ health, and manufacturers require innovative, science-backed solutions and a good understanding of functionality to meet this demand.”
IFF’s pet solutions are supported by specialized R&D centers that advance clinical science and application research. These centers include the Danish Pet Enzymes Lab and, in the US, the Pet Translational Research Lab and Pet Applications Lab.
The solutions are available across the US and will be on display at the ongoing Petfood Forum in the Kansas Convention Center, US (April 28–30).
Pet nutrition market
Innova Market Insights data indicates a 21% CAGR in global pet food launches from 2020 to 2024, while prebiotic ingredients in pet food showed a 31% average annual growth. Digestive and gut health were the top positioning, followed by immunity and skin health.
Nutrition Insight interviewed ADM, Beneo, and Vitalus to better understand the growing pet nutrition market and its trends.
Pet nutrition ingredient producers and suppliers are developing new solutions that offer sustainable, plant-based, and functional offerings. Meanwhile, experts note a “humanization” in pet nutrition creates opportunities for science-backed supplements.
For example, at last month’s Global Pet Food Expo 2025, JustFoodForDogs launched high-quality, “human-grade” ingredients for pets.