Portugal hospitals prioritize plant-based meals to combat climate change and costs
Major hospitals in Lisbon, Portugal, will start offering more plant-based meals under a national program that follows New York City’s effort to make vegetarian food the default option in public health facilities.
ProVeg Portugal has struck an agreement with a leading caterer to provide more plant-based food in four major hospital cafeterias. Catering workers will receive training under the agreement, and cafeteria managers and clinical staff will be made aware of food choices’ environmental and health benefits. Nutritionists will develop tailored recipes.
The hospital program is an extension of ProVeg Portugal’s Sustainable Meals initiative, which started in 2022. The initiative has served over 58,000 plant-based meals in over 90 schools in Portugal since the beginning of the year.
ProVeg Portugal notes that each plant-based meal leaves a lower carbon footprint than a meal containing animal-based protein, which plays a significant role in combating climate change.
“By introducing plant-based meals in hospitals and other institutions, we are showing how food and public procurement can be a powerful lever for climate action while promoting healthier lifestyles,” said Joana Oliveira, country director of ProVeg Portugal.
In 2023, 11 hospitals in New York, US, recorded average savings of 59 cents per plant-based meal after switching away from meat the previous year. The savings remain consistent compared to meat dishes.
Meanwhile, a March 2025 UK policy briefing endorsed by health and sustainability organizations estimates that shifting UK public hospitals toward plant-based whole foods like vegetables, pulses, and legumes could save costs.
The report mentions that the country’s National Health Service (NHS) serves approximately 199 million meals annually. If 55% of patients select a plant-based option, based on New York’s experience, this would equate to about 119.4 million meals.
The difference could help save 46 pence per meal, resulting in approximately £54.9 million (US$74 million) in potential savings to the NHS annually.