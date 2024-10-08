Hydrosol’s Best Agers meet best practice: Stabilizing systems to star at FiE 2024
At this year’s Food ingredients Europe (FiE), Hydrosol will highlight meat, dairy and deli products from the company’s new Best Ager concepts.
These concepts are aimed at the 55+ generation, for whom fitness, an active lifestyle, and most of all good nutrition is important.
Since being showcased earlier this year, the Best Ager concepts have enjoyed rising demand and are therefore at the center of the company’s stand at the Frankfurt trade show.
Gut and bone health
Among the concepts Hydrosol will showcase is a new Yogonaise for supporting digestion and gut health, with added calcium, a reduced fat content of 18%, and high fiber content. The 20% thermized yogurt included in this mayo sauce gives it a fresh, light flavor.
Healthy bones and muscles are at the core of another Best Ager concept, a protein-rich pudding with 10% protein and just one percent fat, enriched with calcium, Vitamin D3, and Vitamin K2. It is also free of added sugar and can be produced in various flavors. At FiE, the company is presenting it as a caramel version in a tartelette.
Mixed fat cream
As an indulgent topping for this caramel pudding, Hydrosol is presenting a newly developed mixed fat cream. This combination of dairy components and vegetable fat has a 32% fat content. With the help of a new functional system from the Stabimuls ICR series, Hydrosol has succeeded in combining dairy and vegetable fat with high stability.
The flavor, texture, and functional properties are identical to conventional cream, but the mixed fat cream is more attractively priced. It is particularly suitable for regions where cream and milk supplies are limited.
Protein concepts
The company will also showcase high-protein meal replacement dairy drinks. They are based on a new stabilizing system that ensures a stable emulsion even with high protein and fiber content and provides a creamy mouthfeel.
A special micronutrient premix developed for the basic recipe by Hydrosol’s sister company, SternVitamin, provides a balanced vitamin content. This recommended recipe can be used to create many different product ideas in many flavors.
Hydrosol also has suitable solutions for heartier enjoyment, and is showcasing hybrid nuggets produced with a stabilizing system from the PLUSmulson series. With this, meat and sausage products can easily be supplemented with vegetables, legumes, or mushrooms, replacing up to 50 percent of the meat content. Even in recipes with low meat content, the products have a meaty and juicy texture. This makes it possible to produce burger patties, nuggets, and sausage whose visible vegetable pieces give them a healthier image, entirely without e-numbers.
As an example of the possible bandwidth of hybrid end products, at its booth Hydrosol will present a combination of chicken breast and vegetables. The nuggets will be served with sweet-sour sauce as a further example of Hydrosol’s wide range of deli concepts.