Hydrosol innovates functional systems to cut costs in meat production
16 Aug 2024 --- Global food stabilizers supplier Hydrosol has developed functional systems for producing high-quality meat and sausage analogs economically amid rising ingredient prices.
Inflation has driven up raw material costs globally, making supply uncertain. As a result, consumers are increasingly looking for value for money when purchasing F&B products.
“Consumers are increasingly looking for healthier and more sustainable food options. As production costs rise, our functional systems address consumer concerns about affordability by reducing reliance on expensive meat without compromising quality, using economical alternatives and optimized formulations,” Mery Mehrabanpour, business development manager at Hydrosol, tells Food Ingredients First.
The company has identified the cost drivers in the various formulations and replaced them with economical alternatives.
“By combining different solutions, including well-balanced hydrocolloids, proteins, and other ingredients, cost-intensive raw materials such as meat can be significantly reduced or even replaced with more cost-effective meat. This approach allows us to improve product formulations and processes without compromising product quality.”
Improving texture and mouthfeel
Hydrosol’s portfolio of functional ingredients includes stabilizing ingredients such as the HydroTOP High Gel series, which provides the desired texture for minced meat products such as burger patties, nuggets and meatballs.
“This series helps maintain the natural fiber structure, ensuring that the final product remains juicy and retains its taste and mouthfeel, even with reduced meat content,” adds Mehrabanpour.
The company notes that maintaining consistent quality in emulsified products, including favorites like sausages and cold cuts, can be challenging, especially when the quality of the meat varies. Mehrabanpour says stabilization can aid production here.
“The advantage [with these systems] is that the recipes can be customized depending on the proportion and type of meat. This means that the familiar quality is maintained. Texture and bite are therefore impressive even with low meat content.”
Additionally, Hydrsosol’s PLUSstabil FM series enables manufacturers to adjust the quality of fresh, cooked and cured products with brine additives economically.
Balancing costs and demand
Cost-saving solutions are globally in demand, with specific regional differences driving innovation.
“In Europe, for example, there is significant interest in cost-effective solutions due to rising production costs and a strong emphasis on sustainability,” notes Mehrabanpour.
Whereas in North America, the focus on high-protein content persists, there is also growing interest in cost-saving measures.
She adds that economic challenges and high population growth in the Middle East and Africa also propel low-cost protein innovation.
The company says it balances costs while navigating demands for clean label solutions and minimally processed foods.
“While our systems may not always achieve a fully clean label, they significantly reduce the number of additives required, aligning with the trend toward cleaner labels,” Mehrabanpour tells us.
“We also focus on improving production processes to enhance the quality and efficiency of minimally processed foods. The HydroTOP and PLUSstabil ranges streamline production while maintaining product integrity, supporting the creation of products with fewer additives and a more natural profile.”
The German F&B player is investing in R&D to innovate alternative solutions in the dairy and delicatessen space in response to unpredictable prices of ingredients used in these categories.
