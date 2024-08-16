Euromed to promote “the power of Mediterranean fruit and vegetables” at Vitafoods Asia
16 Aug 2024 --- Spain-based Euromed will focus on the potential of herbal extracts for healthy aging, beauty and wellness at the forthcoming Vitafoods Asia, which will run from September 18-20, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Attendees will be able to explore clinical trial results of the company’s botanical extracts inspired by the Mediterranean diet and their diverse effects on skin health, cardiovascular well-being, immunity, joint and muscle health and the microbiome.
Cucumber & pomegranate extracts
The focus will be on Euromed’s new cucumber extract CuberUp, a potentially promising natural approach to the maintenance of healthy joints, which plays an important role in active and healthy aging, the company shares.
In a double-blind clinical study, CuberUp has been shown to relieve joint pain and improve muscle function. The findings suggest that the product is particularly well-suited for consumers looking for healthy aging solutions, athletes and others living with joint discomfort.
In addition, Euromed recently completed a clinical study on skin aging with the pomegranate extract Pomanox, which shows results consistent with those of a previously published in vitro study.
The research underlines the scientifically supported benefits of Pomanox for beautiful skin, with exclusive insights from the study set to be revealed at Vitafoods Asia.
In June, sister publication Nutrition Insight highlighted the preclinical study findings, outlining the impact of pomegranate extract in addressing health issues arising from high fructose consumption. The researchers found that Pomanox, the signature pomegranate extract in Euromed’s portfolio, could counteract fat buildup, dyslipidemia (abnormal levels of lipids in the bloodstream) and fatty liver disease.
The study suggests that pomegranate extract supplementation could complement pharmacological treatments for obesity, liver steatosis and metabolic syndrome.
At the time, Andrea Zangara, head of scientific communication and medical affairs at Euromed, said that fruit sugar consumption has increased in recent decades despite regulatory efforts to raise awareness of the health risks associated with consistent sugar intake.
“Metabolic syndrome, obesity, dyslipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, diabetes mellitus and cardiometabolic diseases are just a few examples of fructose-induced health problems.”
Ingredients good for the gut
Visitors will also be able to discover the power of lemon-based Wellemon and its vast application possibilities for health and wellness offerings.
Along with Cynamed for balanced gut flora, ABAlife for blood sugar management and Spisar for muscle fitness, the company is on track to meet consumer and market demands for natural, holistic healthy aging solutions.
Moreover, Euromed will introduce a new Mediterranean extract for weight management, supported by clinical data currently being prepared for publication. The extract will be formally launched toward the end of this year.
Well-being support
The company will also showcase Pygeum bark extract Prunera, which is supported by a recently published in vitro study demonstrating its ability to modulate the inflammatory response, with potential implications for male urinary and hair health.
Zangara says: “In an aging society, it is key to maintain health and overall well-being for as long as possible. Our Mediterranean fruit and vegetable extracts can contribute to that in a natural and efficient way.”
“This allows manufacturers of dietary supplements, nutricosmetics as well as functional foods and beverages to offer safe, future-proof products for holistic healthy aging needs. In addition, we have an extensive portfolio of premium botanical extracts featuring our flagship milk thistle and saw palmetto, as well as the Earth Harmony Organic Extracts, a certified organic version of our botanicals.”