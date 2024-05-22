Hero ingredients drive health and well-being claims while attracting consumer attention
22 May 2024 --- In the realm of health food ingredients, there is a notable and growing emphasis on natural, plant-based and functional ingredients. Consumers are increasingly seeking out products that offer nutritional benefits but also contribute to their overall well-being. Slated as “hero” ingredients, yeast and collagen offer enhanced attributes in food and product formulation.
We speak to Biospringer by Lesaffre and Bioiberica experts who share their insights.
Joan Bassa, human health director at Bioiberica, says research suggests that sustainable and ‘honest’ ingredients come out on top when looking at current trends within the ingredient category specifically.
Transparency is crucial
A recent Innova Market Insights survey indicates that consumers prioritize transparency in ingredients above all else — wanting to know everything, from where the raw materials have been sourced to how the product is helping minimize environmental impact.
“Science is also a key attribute of a hero ingredient,” notes Bassa. “For today’s savvy consumers, product efficacy and proven claims are an important purchasing motivator. So, if brands want to establish product credibility and trust and achieve that all-important competitive edge, incorporating scientific substantiation into product development and positioning is paramount.”
Consumers and customers are increasingly seeking hero ingredients that align with their health goals, dietary preferences and ethical values.
They desire transparency regarding ingredient sourcing, production methods and the health benefits associated with the ingredients used.
Bénédicte Petton, EMEA marketing director at Biopringer by Lesaffre, believes there is “a growing demand for ingredients that offer functional benefits beyond basic nutrition, such as improving salt reduction, sugar reduction or fat reduction while preserving the overall taste of the formulation.”
Plant-based proteins
Emerging “hero” ingredients in food innovation include many alternative solutions for plant-based proteins such as yeast protein, remarks Petton.
Springer Proteissimo 102, available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.Biospringer by Lesaffre recently launched a yeast protein
“This ingredient is gaining traction due to its health benefits, sustainability, and versatility in various food and beverage applications, such as meat analogs, vegan cheese or protein beverages,” Petton explains.
“Biospringer’s yeast ingredients not only provide nutritional value but also serve as functional solutions for food manufacturers. They enable the reduction of salt in formulations by up to 30%, as well as reducing levels of fat and sugar. These concepts are crucial for food manufacturers, aligning with the industry’s focus on healthier product offerings and meeting consumer demands for reduced sodium, healthier fat and lower sugar content,” she says.
Food functionality
From a functionality standpoint, incorporating hero ingredients into food products can offer a range of benefits, such as enhanced nutritional profiles, improved taste and texture, and differentiation in the market.
Biospringer by Lesaffre offers a wide range of products, such as Springer Umami, which intensifies the taste of food with natural umami; Springer Signature, which adds a specific note that will bring identity and character to food; and Springer Proteissimo, which proposes an alternative protein without unwanted off-notes.
Honing in on holistic wellness
Bassa at Bioiberica says that in today’s health and nutrition market, there is a heightened awareness of “holistic wellness” among consumers, which is propelling demand for solutions that address all areas of well-being — from products for mobility and healthy aging to skin & beauty, women’s health, gut health and more.
“Consumers continue to prioritize convenience, with many looking for solutions that can be easily incorporated into their busy lifestyles. This presents an exciting opportunity for supplement manufacturers looking to expand into the food space, as consumers are increasingly open to functional F&B application formats to help them achieve their health goals,” explains Bassa.
“So, while traditional pills and capsules will always serve a purpose, we expect to see more diversified food delivery formats entering the market, including powders, beverages, dairy products and shakes, as well as novel gummies and jellies.”
Claims that “stand out”
To Bioiberica, a hero ingredient is one that stands out in the market — both for its innovation potential and reputation.
“It’s often the backbone of formulations; trusted, science-supported and highly regarded, with well-documented health benefits,” she continues. “Hero ingredients typically attract significant interest from consumers, too, having achieved mainstream appeal and are therefore in high demand. Leveraging them will usually help elevate products to the forefront of consumer preferences.”
A call for collagen
According to Bioiberica, collagen is another ingredient with hero status in multiple health categories, namely skin and beauty and joint health.
“In the joint health space, native (undenatured) type II collagen is stepping up as an innovative solution. At just 40 mg per day, it targets joint health specifically via an immune-mediated mode of action called Oral Tolerance,” notes Bassa.
“This is different to hydrolyzed collagen, which can play a role in joints, skin, bone and tissue health (not joint health alone) but is needed in much higher doses to deliver benefits. Due to its low dose and versatility, native collagen supports the development of multiple food forms — like ready-to-drink shakes, sports powders and novel gummies.”
Given that science, ingredient trust and product convenience are increasingly influencing consumers’ choices, functional food manufacturers are looking for various attributes in ingredients.
For most formulators, high-quality and strong scientific evidence (supporting health claims and efficacy) is a must. Additionally, ingredients that demonstrate effectiveness at lower dosages are extremely appealing as they allow greater flexibility in the formulation and the creation of more ‘consumable’ formats. “Moreover, as preferences for multi-ingredient solutions increase, ingredients that are compatible with others are highly beneficial to support this,” Bassa explains.
With consumers becoming more attuned to the specific ingredients in their products and how exactly they benefit their health, clear and transparent labeling of ingredients on packaging will also continue to grow in importance. “Take collagen as an example. In the future, consumers will want more clarity about the specific collagen type they are buying and simply stating ‘collagen’ on the label just won’t cut it.”
For instance, if they want to support their joint health and mobility, consumers may want to know whether the product includes native (undenatured) type II collagen, hydrolyzed collagen — or both — because while both collagens benefit joint health, they do so in very different ways.
Emerging “hero” ingredients
To meet the increasing demand for holistic health solutions, there’s a significant opportunity to explore ingredient combinations that address this need.
“For instance,” says Bassa, “products featuring protein for muscle support and native type II collagen for joint and cartilage health, along with vitamins K2 and D3 for bone health, could cater to consumers seeking holistic mobility support.”
Some forward-thinking manufacturers in the health arena are already incorporating several trending ingredients into a single formulation; providing enhanced benefits and convenience.
“Others are exploring the synergistic effects of branded ingredients plus trending ingredients, like botanicals. For example, one recent study investigating a formulation containing our native type II collagen (Collavant n2) and the herbal extract Boswellia serrata showed that it could alleviate joint discomfort in just five days,” she concludes.
By Elizabeth Green