World Pulses Day calls for legislative action to transform US plant-based food industry
12 Feb 2024 --- World Pulses Day marks a global celebration of the importance of pulses in nutrition, sustainability, and food security. This year, under the theme “Nourishing Soils and People,” the annual event is highlighting the dual benefits of pulses, addressing both human health and environmental sustainability challenges.
Recognized by the United Nations, World Pulses Day underscores the important role of pulses as a multifaceted solution amid global concerns over issues like malnutrition, climate change and biodiversity loss.
In line with the core of this event, the Peas, Legumes and Nuts Today (PLANT) Act, has been recently introduced by Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern. The legislation aims to enhance the cultivation, consumption and recognition of pulses as essential components of a sustainable food system. By ensuring eligibility for USDA assistance, the PLANT Act supports farmers and companies in producing plant-based foods.
“The PLANT Act will help us win the future of food,” says Congressman McGovern. “Plant-based foods are already creating new opportunities for farmers across the country and exciting new options for consumers, and this legislation will be a game-changer.”
Proposed legislation
A recent report for the UN highlights key recommendations for addressing food system challenges, emphasizing the importance of nutritionally balanced diets centered around diverse foods, including pulses.
To better integrate pulses in the F&B industry in the US, the legislation proposes various measures, including enhancing United States Department of Agriculture incentives for pulses farmers, updating export programs to boost international trade of plant-based products and strengthening rural development initiatives to promote plant-based food manufacturing in rural areas.
Additionally, the PLANT Act seeks to establish new research programs aimed at improving key plant protein ingredients, addressing health and sustainability challenges, and supporting domestic supply chains by updating existing grant programs and creating specialized offices. The legislation also looks to provide farmers and companies with the necessary resources and support to thrive in the evolving sector.
“By putting farmers and their communities front and center as we grow the greatest plant-based sector in the world, we can create countless good jobs while showing the world what makes American agriculture so strong,” says McGovern.
ProVeg champions PLANT Act
On World Pulses Day, ProVeg advocates for increased utilization of pulses to foster a healthier and more sustainable future for all.
“Whether it’s incorporating more lentils into our diets or supporting initiatives that promote pulse production, each of us has a role to play in advancing global nutrition and sustainability,” says Jasmijn de Boo, global CEO of ProVeg.
ProVeg has thrown its weight behind the PLANT Act and urges members of US Congress to support the legislation.
“This bill exemplifies forward-thinking legislation poised to propel sustainable food practices, curtail greenhouse gas emissions and offer substantial opportunities for American farmers and consumers alike. Pulses play a pivotal role in bolstering food security and economic development, particularly in rural communities.”
“Through pulse cultivation, farmers can diversify their crops, enhance resilience to climate change and generate income for their families. The PLANT Act will create jobs and put American farmers at the forefront of global innovation,” de Boo concludes.
