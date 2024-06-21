Canada announces US$4M investment to boost agri-food exports globally
21 Jun 2024 --- Canada, one of the world’s leading food suppliers, has announced up to C$5.5 million (US$4 million) over three years to Group Export Agri-Food Québec-Canada, the country’s largest association of agri-food product exporters.
This funding aims to strengthen Canadian agri-food companies’ ability to expand their reach in foreign markets. It will be disbursed through the AgriMarketing Program under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.
The investment will enable Group Export to support new companies in breaking into international markets and established players in increasing their presence.
Lawrence MacAulay, minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, wants to “keep the momentum going” with this investment. “Thanks to the hard work of Canadian producers, processors and exporters, our agriculture and food exports reached nearly C$100 billion (US$75 billion) last year. This important investment will give Canadian agri-food exporters the support they need to get their top-quality products on even more kitchen tables.”
Francis Drouin, parliamentary secretary to the minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, says the move “will stimulate the economy and drive profits to hardworking, deserving producers.”
Role of Group Export
The main objectives of this project include supporting Canadian companies in effectively promoting their agri-food products abroad, acquiring concrete sales and contracts in target markets, and ultimately increasing the value of international agri-food exports across all categories of agri-food products.
Martin Lavoie, president and CEO of Group Export, says: “The exports of Canadian agri-food businesses in Quebec amounted to no less than C$11.3 billion (US$8 billion) in 2023. This funding will certainly support growth in the coming years.”
Group Export will help facilitate business meetings, support attendance at trade shows, provide technical training and organize trade missions. The association has chosen target markets for the project based on sales growth for agri-food products. Countries of interest include Canada, the US, Germany, Spain, China, Mexico, France, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and India.
Strengthening Canada’s agri-food sector
The AgriMarketing Program represents a federal investment of C$129.97 million (US$94 million) over five years. It supports national agricultural sectors in increasing and diversifying exports, capturing domestic market opportunities and enhancing global competitiveness.
The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a multi-billion, five-year program designed to strengthen the agriculture and agri-based product sectors at the government’s federal, provincial and territorial levels.