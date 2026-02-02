- Industry news
ISM 2026 live: GNT highlights plant-based color concepts with functional benefits
Key takeaways
- GNT highlights plant-based Exberry colors at ISM 2026, pairing bold visuals with functional benefits like stress relief and focus.
- Fruit gum concepts are inspired by Southeast Asian flavors and wellness traditions, using vibrant, saturated color palettes.
- Color, flavor, and functionality are designed to work together to boost shelf impact, storytelling, and consumer connection.
Functional fruit gum concepts, colorful confectionery, and snack concepts are being showcased at ISM 2026 in Cologne, Germany, as the GNT Group flags how its plant-based Exberry range offers benefits beyond making F&B products stand out on the shelves and in the digital space.
Dieuwertje Raaijmakers, marketing communications specialist at GNT, speaks to Food Ingredients First from the show, where the company is presenting functional fruit gum concepts inspired by the vibrant cuisines and wellness traditions of Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.
“They feature flavors including pink pomelo, dragon fruit, and mandarin, and the colors we’ve used are drawn from the region too, with bold, energetic, and saturated tones that express sweetness, freshness, and tropical vibrancy. The colors reflect the joy of culinary exploration and the cultural significance of food as nourishment for body and mind,” she says.
Colorful confectionery concepts
At the trade show, GNT is presenting six fruit gums developed with Exberry’s range of bold, energetic colors, which can deliver vibrant shades and build instant connections with shoppers.
They contain functional and well-being ingredients, such as ashwagandha, caffeine, and vitamin C. Exberry’s focus is on creating colors that enhance a product’s visual appeal while also reflecting its flavor and functional benefits.
“It’s important for the color, flavor, and functional benefits to work together to send the right message. For example, our ‘relax’ gummy concept at ISM features ashwagandha as well as a plum flavor. Its deep purple shade reflects the richness of ripe fruit, which is a symbol of abundance, depth, and inner strength. That also ties in with the functional benefits, with the ashwagandha supporting stress relief and mental resilience,” Raaijmakers says.
“The ‘concentrate’ concept, on the other hand, contains vitamin B with a pineapple flavor. Its sunny yellow color reflects freshness and positivity, while the vitamin B helps support concentration, mental freshness, and stress reduction.”
Colors tell a story
Raaijmakers says brands can tap into Exberry colors to drive purchases, helping F&B solutions stand out in the digital space and on the shelf. They also support great storytelling and can signal sustainability health credentials.
“For example, medicinal fruit leathers, gummies, and jelly sweets flavored and colored with deep-red seasonal fruit alternatives like rowan berries that are high in nutrients, such as vitamin C.”
Looking ahead, Raaijmakers speaks about the Exberry color shades GNT expects to dominate sweets in 2026, and how these are linked to emerging flavor trends.
“‘Gather Together’ is our latest research project. It looks at the various ways consumers are using food and drink to come together and experience moments of joy and connection at a time of global instability.”
“We’ve identified four different ‘trend directions’ as part of the wider ‘Gather Together’ movement. For example, the ‘Sensory Escape’ trend is about how multisensory food experiences are providing escapism and wonder as a remedy to routine lifestyles. The focus is on delivering moments of magic that people want to share with friends and family.”
“‘Sensory Escape’ products tend to feature a dreamlike palette, including mysterious and eerie purples and translucent blue and green hues that tap into that sense of the unconventional and mysterious,” Raaijmakers explains.
Ultimately, she expects to see various palettes emerging across the confectionery space, as more creative brands use new visual strategies to build connections with consumers.
“It’s all about finding the right color scheme to showcase each product’s specific appeal.”
With additional reporting by Joshua Poole at ISM 2026 in Cologne, Germany