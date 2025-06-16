GNT advances natural color reformulation amid industry shift
GNT is supporting manufacturers’ reformulation efforts to transition away from synthetic dyes with its range of plant-based Exberry colors made from non-GMO fruits, vegetables, and plants. The ingredients target label transparency “without sacrificing visual appeal,” says the company, which will showcase the ingredients at the upcoming IFT First 2025 event (July 13-16) in Chicago.
This comes as manufacturers in the US and worldwide are seeking out effective alternatives to Red 3 and other FD&C dyes amid mounting regulatory pressures and clean label expectations.
However, replacing synthetic dyes like Red 3 “isn’t always a direct swap,” Alice Lee, technical marketing manager at GNT USA, tells Food Ingredients First.
“One of the biggest challenges is that it requires a different approach than simply reformulating other ingredients across SKUs. Natural colors behave differently depending on the system, so we take a tailored approach, which includes looking at everything from the target shade, processing conditions, cost-in-use, and stability considerations.”
She says GNT can support manufacturers with key aspects like color matching, application guidance, stability testing, and support through commercial scale-up.
Tackling formulation complexities
AT IFT First, GNT will host a “Color Your Snack Adventure,” interactive snack bar that pairs bold Exberry shades with seasonings such as pizza ranch (orange), honey miso (yellow), dill pickle (green), hibiscus chile (purple), and passionfruit orange guava (pink).
“Our Exberry range offers a full rainbow of high-performing shades that work across many categories, from gummies and snacks to beverages and dairy,” says Lee.
technical considerations such as processing conditions, pH, ingredient interactions, and labeling.However, she notes that replacing synthetic dyes with plant-based colors is not a “one-size-fits-all process,” and formulators need to manage various
Additionally, while red, orange, and yellow shades have many well-established versatile plant-based options, capturing blue hues in formulations is difficult.
“When it comes to blue — and therefore green and certain violet shades that rely on a blue component — formulation can be more complex. Spirulina extract is one of the most vibrant sources of plant-based blue, but it is sensitive to heat and acid,” explains Lee.
“The key pigment, phycocyanin, is a protein-based colorant that can deliver brilliant hues, but it requires careful handling, such as controlling temperature exposure, optimizing the order of addition, and ensuring good dispersion in the matrix.”
GNT tackles these challenges through its technical expertise by manufacturing spirulina at its dedicated facility and supporting commercialization in real-world applications. It offers multiple spirulina formats including liquid, powder, micronized, and high-intensity options, depending on specific product needs.
It has also developed its Exberry Blue range for beverage technology that “allows spirulina to shine in shelf-stable acidic drinks.”
Navigating the regulatory landscape
GNT’s plant-based Exberry colors focus on meeting clean label expectations while keeping regulatory compliance in mind, especially for markets like the US, where color labeling can get “a bit complex,” underscores Lee.
“While many people refer to ‘natural colors,’ the FDA doesn’t actually recognize that term. Instead, all ingredients added for the purpose of coloring are additives in the US, and they are classified either as certified colors — FD&C, or exempt from certification.” Exberry colors fall into the latter category.
She explains that most Exberry shades are classified as “fruit juice for color” and/or “vegetable juice for color,” which are recognized categories in the Code of Federal Regulations.
“These colors are made from ingredients like purple carrots, sweet potatoes, radishes, pumpkin, and blueberries using gentle, physical processes using chopping, separating, and evaporating.”
“Other raw materials, such as spirulina, turmeric, and annatto, fall under their own “exempt from certification” categories, each with specific labeling guidelines. Typically, these appear on ingredient statements as the name of the raw material followed by “(color),” such as “spirulina extract (color)” or “turmeric (color).”
Adopting sustainable color extraction methods
Beyond regulatory compliance, Exberry colors are also non-GMO and support clean-label initiatives, says Lee. “We never use chemical solvents like hexane or acetone; our colors are made using only water- or oil-based extraction methods.”
The company also targets sustainability by selecting the most sustainable raw materials and increasing their color intensity to reduce environmental impact and protect biodiversity.
In the future, GNT plans to continue its North American market expansion through continued investment and growth in the region.
“As demand for plant-based colors continues to grow, we are expanding our capabilities to ensure a reliable supply and deepen our ability to support customers with tailored solutions, speed to market, and technical excellence,” Lee concludes.