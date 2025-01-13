German meat industry hit with transport bans after foot-and-mouth disease outbreak
Meat exports from Germany have been halted following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) last week — the country’s first in 37 years. Authorities discovered the outbreak in a herd of water buffalo outside Berlin last week. All livestock transport in the state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin, has been halted.
FMD is a viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, pigs, goats and deer. It is highly infectious and spreads through direct contact with infected animals, contaminated feed, equipment, clothing, or airborne particles.
After three buffalo were found dead, the remaining herd was slaughtered. A 3-kilometer exclusion zone has been established around the affected farm. Meanwhile, 200 pigs from a nearby farm are also being culled as a precautionary measure.
Germany’s meat industry is valued at approximately €50 billion (US$51.8 billion) annually and is heavily reliant on livestock susceptible to FMD.
The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) announced: “While the FMD virus is not considered a public health problem, it’s crucial for animal health due to its easy transmission and the significant economic impact it can have.”
“Germany has already been putting containment measures in place. Early detection and rapid response are critical to contain any outbreak. WOAH is fully committed to supporting its members to prevent and rapidly respond to the risk associated with FMD along with its partners and network of reference laboratories.”
In 2001, an FMD outbreak in the UK caused an estimated £3.1 billion (US$3.7 billion) worth of damage to the meat industry, with more than 6 million animals culled across 2,000 sites. Export bans resulting from the spread caused approximately £570 million (US$691 million).