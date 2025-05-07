IFFA 2025 live: Galactic taps “naturalness” and sustainable consumption with clean label flavor solution
Lactic acid and lactate producer Galactic has launched Galimax Flavor O-50, a natural oregano flavor developed using fermentation and infusion techniques, at the ongoing IFFA trade show in Frankfurt, Germany (May 3–8).
Katrien Lambeens, chief commercial officer at Galactic, tells Food Ingredients First in an exclusive interview on the show floor that the company is responding to two primary consumer trends with the launch: the demand for “naturalness” and a growing concern around food waste.
“When you ask consumers what they look for in the health aspect when buying food and beverages, 35% indicate that natural ingredients are very important. Additionally, 26% are trying to reduce artificial ingredients,” says Lambeens.
“These are trends we cannot ignore.”
Galactic positions the ingredient as a clean label solution, enabling food manufacturers to enhance flavor and freshness in meat and plant-based products.
Food waste and shelf life concerns
Galimax Flavor O-50 is made from infusing real oregano leaves into vinegar and then fermenting the mixture using Galactic’s proprietary technology to capture flavor and preservation qualities inherent in herbs.
According to the company, the result is a liquid ingredient with a strong savory oregano aroma that can maintain freshness throughout shelf life without using additives or preservatives. This can help consumers reduce food waste as conscious consumption grows.
“More and more consumers are becoming concerned and are looking at sustainability or how they can influence taking care of the world. One in two of them are actively trying to minimize their food waste,” says Lambeens.
“As a company that works on antimicrobial and food preservation, we can play a role in minimizing food waste. Longer shelf life means less food waste, which we want to get on board with.”
Beyond shelf life, Galimax Flavor O-50 aims to meet sensory needs by adding complexity to savory applications with “subtle notes of broth-like character that enhance umami depth.”
The product has been tested in dishes such as lasagna, sauces, dressings, and plant-based meals; trials are underway in other applications, including pasta salads and bechamel sauces.
Updated drying tech
Galactic is also highlighting Galimax Diace N-47, a powdered preservative that has been reformulated using upgraded spray drying technology at the company’s facility in China. Lambeens notes that this has resulted in enhanced product quality and stability, strengthening supply.
“It has a high efficacy in protecting food. This means extending the shelf life and protecting meats against Listeria and other pathogens. By using the new spray dryer, we were also able to upgrade the ease and use of the product by having an excellent flow ability and a lower dusting effect.”
“It has now become much easier for food manufacturers to implement it very easily into their processing. It also ensures stability over shelf life, making the full world accessible, even if we have to transport it long distances.”
In addition to its two core presentations, Galactic is also previewing a new dried vinegar ingredient that is still in development.
Lambeens tells us that the company has used its pearl format to create a “unique” powdered vinegar, available for visitors at its IFFA booth. While full product details have not yet been disclosed, the ingredient is expected to offer improved solubility and ease of use compared to traditional dried vinegar formats.