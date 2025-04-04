FrieslandCampina Ingredients gains new FSANZ approval for 16 health claims
FrieslandCampina Ingredients, a global leader in protein and prebiotics, reveals it has received 16 key health claim approvals from the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ). The company says the approvals are the result of science-backed nutrition and strengthen its presence in the Australian and New Zealand markets.
Among the approved claims, 12 are related to Biotis Fermentis, an ingredient designed for the active and sports nutrition market. Additionally, FrieslandCampina’s Biotis GOS (galactooligosaccharide) and Vivinal GOS have been approved for their ability to support iron and calcium absorption in adults and children over one year old.
“We’re committed to developing science-backed solutions that help consumers of all ages get the most out of life, always,” says Tjalling Bekker, the regional director for APAC at FrieslandCampina Ingredients.
“The FSANZ approval of our Biotis GOS and Vivinal GOS mineral absorption claims reinforces this commitment and now means that brands can tap into parents’ and health-conscious consumers’ growing demands for clear and credible health claims.”
Advancing sports and active nutrition
FrieslandCampina Ingredients emphasizes that recent research highlights the connection between gut health and physical performance. Many of these findings point to the gut-muscle axis — a link between gut microbiota, muscle function, body composition, and athletic performance.
The company adds that some studies show that 86% of athletes experience gastrointestinal issues due to training and competition stressors, which can negatively impact performance. Biotis Fermentis has been shown to have several health benefits in this area.
The innovative ingredient combines whey protein, the prebiotic GOS, and probiotic cultures through a fermentation process. This unique formulation supports gut health, muscle recovery, and overall athletic performance.
FrieslandCampina Ingredients underscores that the FSANZ approvals now allow brands to position Biotis Fermentis-based products with these validated health benefits, providing a competitive edge in the growing sports and active nutrition market.
“Sport plays a vital role in the cultural identity of Australia and New Zealand, with over one-third of Australian consumers regularly participating in fitness or gym activities,” says Vicky Davies, the company’s global marketing director for Performance, Active, and Medical Nutrition.
“These FSANZ-approved health claims are an important milestone, enabling sports and active nutrition brands to stand out by highlighting the gut health and performance benefits of Biotis Fermentis — ultimately helping active consumers and athletes alike feel at their best.”
Addressing iron and calcium deficiencies
Another aspect of health and nutrition that approval addresses is iron deficiency — an ailment the company says affects one in eight Australians. FrieslandCampina Ingredients stresses that research shows that GOS can aid in mineral absorption by lowering intestinal pH, which increases mineral solubility.
Recognizing this, FSANZ has approved Biotis GOS and Vivinal GOS for their role in supporting iron and calcium absorption. Moreover, the company says these approvals provide a significant opportunity for early life, performance, and active nutrition brands to develop products that confidently meet growing consumer needs.
FrieslandCampina Ingredients concludes that consumers are increasingly prioritizing transparent and credible health claims on food packaging, particularly when it comes to nutrient absorption. According to the company’s industry data, 50% of global consumers rely on on-pack claims to assess the nutritional value of food and beverage products.
Furthermore, the company spotlights that this demand is particularly evident in early life nutrition, where parents seek scientifically supported solutions to ensure their children receive essential nutrients for proper growth and development.