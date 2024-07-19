FrieslandCampina and Mars unite to tackle dairy farm-related greenhouse gas emissions
19 Jul 2024 --- FrieslandCampina and Mars have joined forces to speed up greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction in the dairy production service supplied to Mars. The collaboration will include extra rewards for member dairy farms for their efforts, targeting lower GHG emissions by 33% next year and up to 50% by 2030 compared to 2015 levels.
The move propels FrieslandCampina’s goal to produce “net climate-neutral dairy” by 2050, says Sanne Griffioen, director of Farm Sustainability at FrieslandCampina.
“We want to provide nourishment in balance with people and the planet. Partnerships like these are essential in supporting farmers, unlocking innovations and accelerating sustainability efforts on the farm. It is a great example of how we, as chain partners, can drive sustainability together.”
FrieslandCampina has been supplying essential dairy ingredients like milk fat and cream to Mars for more than 30 years, for its brands such as M&M’s, Snickers and Twix. It will dedicate a group of FrieslandCampina member farms that are part of the FrieslandCampina development group, specifically to Mars’ dairy supply.
Climate-smart practices
Mars compensates farmers for implementing, testing and accelerating innovative GHG emission reduction measures, such as feed additives to cut methane emissions, says the company.
“Dairy is the second largest contributor to the carbon footprint of our Mars Snacking business, and working to reduce that is non-negotiable for us and critical to meeting our Mars Net Zero ambition,” notes Amanda Davies, chief R&D, procurement and sustainability officer at Mars Snacking.
Mars plans to create a “more sustainable future for dairy” through this partnership with “innovative climate-smart practices, leveraging unique data expertise and a shared commitment to deliver progress.”
Farmer initiatives
FrieslandCampina has more than 14,000 member dairy farmers, who are also the owners of FrieslandCampina through the cooperative and are rewarded for their results on animal health and welfare, climate, biodiversity and outdoor grazing via the Foqus planet Sustainable development program.
According to the company, these dairy farmers have significantly reduced their carbon footprint over the years. However, additional financial support is needed to unlock and implement innovative solutions to reduce it further.
“In the first half-year of 2024, over 600 FrieslandCampina member dairy farms have signed up for the development group. This group of member dairy farmers is committed to achieving additional greenhouse gas reduction by applying and refining innovative measures on their farms,” highlights the company.
FrieslandCampina aims to eventually apply these practices more widely across the cooperative and anticipates more B2B partners joining the Development group.
Last year, the cooperative’s dairy farmers received over €245 million (US$ 264.2 million) in premiums for their sustainability achievements, out of which €190 million (US$207 million) was paid through the “Foqus planet Sustainable development” incentive system.