IFT First 2024: Kyowa Hakko targets functional F&B with cognition and immune-boosting ingredients
18 Jul 2024 --- Underscoring the continued consumer demand for products that boost brain power and focus and support immunity, Kyowa Hakko featured its core branded ingredients at this week’s IFT First 2024 in Chicago, US. Cognizin, its premium form of citicoline, has been launched in new product formats, such as chocolates and sweets. The company’s immune health ingredient, Immuse, has achieved Non-GMO Project Verified status.
On the show floor, Nutrition Insight caught up with Karen Todd, the VP of global brand marketing at Kyowa Hakko US.
“Cognizin has been in the market for more than 20 years, and we have over 200 products globally. We manufacture this in Japan. It’s our branded form of citicoline, and we’re here at the IFT show to talk about how it can be used in functional protein bars, gummies, lollipops and functional beverages.”
She underscores that Immuse is benefiting from ongoing demand for immunity-supporting products. This postbiotic also supports gut health.
“Immunity is still top of mind,” Todd continues. “Even though now we’re post COVID-19, anytime someone sneezes or coughs, everyone suddenly thinks about their immune system.”
Brain-boosting products
Cognizin has recently been launched in new product formats, such as Smart Chocolate from InfiniWell, which features Cognizin to support overall cognitive function. Meanwhile, Focus Buddies L’olly Pops from Olly provides “a convenient and tasty way to support focused attention.”
Todd underscores that the ingredient is easy to formulate. “It’s a stable ingredient. It doesn’t give off color, odor or flavor; it’s pure, non-GMO, vegetarian and kosher. All these are great reasons why food and beverage companies should be using it.”
The company’s main challenge is building awareness of the ingredient and its brain-boosting potential.
“Cognizin is unique because it helps increase acetylcholine levels in the brain, which helps you do your work and perform better and faster. If you’re a student, it helps you to focus on tasks. We have claims with Cognizin and numerous studies that support focus, attention, mental energy and memory.”
Immunity and gut health
Kyowa Hakko’s core immune health ingredient contains the Lactococcus lactis bacteria.
Todd explains that Immuse is heat-treated, so it is inactive, stable and easy to use in formulations. “You don’t have to refrigerate it, and it doesn’t get killed by light. It can be put in a variety of different formats.”
“What’s so unique about Immuse is the dosage; it’s really small,” she adds. “It’s about a 36 mg dose, which equals about 100 billion cells, and that’s the active dose. It can be used in gummies, melts, beverages and other formulations.”
Consumer demand for immune health products stays strong, Todd underscores.
“We know that immunity is still top of mind for over half of the consumers today. And it’s not something they use only in the winter. It’s an everyday type of product. Immunity is here to stay.”
Immuse reached Non-GMO Project Verified status last month, ensuring brands and consumers that the ingredient meets standards for GMO avoidance.
Raw material vs. finished products
Todd explains that Kyowa Hakko US is a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings in Japan, which owns Immuse and Cognizin.
“Kirin Holdings makes finished products in Japan. Kyowa sells the raw material globally,” she adds. “Kirin in Japan has over 30 finished products that are their own Kirin brand or through other customers like Kellogg’s here. Even Coca-Cola has some products in Japan.”
“Here in the US, we sell the raw materials, so we’re highlighting some of these products at the show.”
Although the ingredients are currently mainly used in higher-end products, Todd highlights that “they do fit into a lot of the everyday products. Plus, depending on volume, prices can come down.”
By Jolanda van Hal, with additional reporting from Joshua Poole, live from Chicago, US